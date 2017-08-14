Top five cheap printers to run for 2017

Is that cheap printer really a bargain?

It’s all too easy to buy a low-priced printer, only to get caught out by high ink costs. Some printers waste a lot of ink cleaning their print heads, meaning you'll have to be constantly ordering pricey new cartridges.

An inefficient printer could cost you £100 more a year to print the same number of pages as a cheaper-to-run model.

However, the Best Buy printers in the table below won’t hit your wallet, having achieved a very low cost-per-page in our unique tests.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.