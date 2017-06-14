Best home office printers
By Katie Waller
Looking for the best home office printer? We single out five of our favourites, that are ready to work hard in your home office.
In the market for a great home office printer? Click to jump straight to our expert home office printer reviews.
The best printer for your home office
The five printers listed below will cover all your home office needs, printing professional-quality black text pages at a cost you can afford. We’ve picked out two laser printers and then three inkjet printers, so that you can choose between the crisp text and high speeds of laser or the combination of quick black text and bright, high quality colour prints of an affordable inkjet.
We also take ink and toner costs into account, so that you can be sure that these printers won’t cost you a fortune to run.
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Automatic Document Feeder:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
This standard colour laser printer is designed to be quick to set up and use. It's fairly compact, too, so will fit into even a small home office. It turns out sharp-looking text prints, and features NFC as well as wi-fi connectivity.
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Automatic Document Feeder:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
For stunning printed images, look no further. This Best Buy all-in-one printer turns out top notch graphics prints, scans photos brilliantly and is cheap to print from too.
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Automatic Document Feeder:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
This multifunctional laser printer can print, copy, scan and fax. Office prints look great, black text is clean and sharp, and it scans well, too.
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Automatic Document Feeder:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
This wallet friendly and compact all-in-one printer produces high quality text prints, impressive colour scans and commendable copies.
- Print speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Automatic Document Feeder:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
Not only does it copy, scan and fax, this big brand printer can also print from a range of wireless devices. It's a great Best Buy all-rounder with useful features and reasonable running costs.
Choose the best home office printer
Most home office inkjet printers are all-in-one models, which include a scan function and copying facilities. These may come in handy if you need handouts for a meeting or need to scan important letters or documents for sharing or archiving. With a home office printer, good text print quality, speed and handling of pages with images and charts is typically more important than high-quality photo printing.
When buying a home office printer, it’s worth looking for features that can save you time and effort, such as dual paper trays, double-sided printing, or an automatic document feeder for the scanner. Built-in wi-fi is pretty much guaranteed, while ‘eco’ modes will help you save toner or ink, not to mention money, by reducing print quality.
Our tests find the best home office printers
Which? doesn’t do things by halves when testing home office printers. We’re independent and impartial, and we don’t accept advertising or freebies. If we say a printer is worth buying, it’s because our tests prove that it is.
Most importantly, we check printer running costs in detail. Rather than use manufacturer’s quoted figures for how many pages a cartridge will print, we use our test results to give you figures you can trust.
We run printers through a barrage of tests, so we can find out how quickly a long, multi-page report full of graphs and charts prints out, as well as how quickly it takes to print an A4 letter or photo print. We test built-in scanning and copying facilities to see how fast different types of pages will scan or copy, whether in colour or black and white.
We also look at how easy it is to change cartridges or set the printer up in the first place. We check print quality across a range of document types, and even test against the smudging effects of a highlighter pen or a few drops of water.