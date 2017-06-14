Best wireless printers

Which? tests printers more thoroughly than any other organisation

Our tests go further to find the best models. We assess text, graphics and photo print quality using the same documents for every printer to ensure results are comparable. And we look for features such as AirPrint, Google CloudPrint and Near Field Communication (NFC) that let you print more types of documents from more wireless devices at the touch of a button or tap of the touchscreen.

We time how long printers take to get warmed up and how long they take to print. We even test whether the text smudges when you run a highlighter pen over it and whether printers mess with your formatting when you choose automatic double-sided printing, which can make a big difference to the look of your prints and the amount of text on a page.

And we calculate printing costs based on the way Which? members tell us they print. Other organisations calculate printing costs based on printing hundreds of pages at a time, but that’s not how you print at home. We print only a few pages a week in our occasional printing costs test, just as you might.

This highlights the excessive amounts of ink some printer use up on cleaning their print heads, more than quadrupling printing costs in some cases. Any printer with high printing costs can’t be a Best Buy.