Best wireless printers
By Katie Waller
We round up the best wi-fi printers that’ll have you printing quickly, cheaply and wirelessly from all of your devices.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Fancy seeing all our wireless printer reviews? Click to jump straight to our independent Which? printer reviews.
Finding the right wireless printer for you
It’s handy to quickly and easily print from your phone, tablet, PC or laptop without a wire in sight. A great wireless printer - or wi-fi printer - will let you do just that. Prices start from around £40 and the best can turn out good-looking text and colour prints without costing you a fortune in ink.
To instantly see the products we’ve picked in the table below, take a £1 trial to Which?. If you're already member, then log in to unlock the table.
Best wireless printers
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Google CloudPrint:
- Member exclusive
- AirPrint compatible:
- Member exclusive
This standard colour laser printer is designed to be quick to set up and use. It's fairly compact, too, so will fit into even a small home office. It turns out sharp-looking text prints, and features NFC as well as wi-fi connectivity.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Google CloudPrint:
- Member exclusive
- AirPrint compatible:
- Member exclusive
For stunning printed images, look no further. This Best Buy all-in-one printer turns out great graphics prints, scans photos brilliantly and is cheap to run, too.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Google CloudPrint:
- Member exclusive
- AirPrint compatible:
- Member exclusive
The all-in-one wireless printer is a fantastic option if you do a lot of text printing, as its quality could rival even laser models. It happily turns out top notch black text prints, and won't take up too much space in your home office.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Google CloudPrint:
- Member exclusive
- AirPrint compatible:
- Member exclusive
Not only do you get copy, scan and fax functions with this big brand printer, but you can also print from a range of wireless devices. It's a great Best Buy all-rounder with useful features and reasonable running costs.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Google CloudPrint:
- Member exclusive
- AirPrint compatible:
- Member exclusive
This all-in-one machine prints, copies, scans and faxes - all for under £50. It's wi-fi enabled, aced our tests across a number of areas and is cheap to run. If you're on a budget, look no further.
Which? tests printers more thoroughly than any other organisation
Our tests go further to find the best models. We assess text, graphics and photo print quality using the same documents for every printer to ensure results are comparable. And we look for features such as AirPrint, Google CloudPrint and Near Field Communication (NFC) that let you print more types of documents from more wireless devices at the touch of a button or tap of the touchscreen.
We time how long printers take to get warmed up and how long they take to print. We even test whether the text smudges when you run a highlighter pen over it and whether printers mess with your formatting when you choose automatic double-sided printing, which can make a big difference to the look of your prints and the amount of text on a page.
And we calculate printing costs based on the way Which? members tell us they print. Other organisations calculate printing costs based on printing hundreds of pages at a time, but that’s not how you print at home. We print only a few pages a week in our occasional printing costs test, just as you might.
This highlights the excessive amounts of ink some printer use up on cleaning their print heads, more than quadrupling printing costs in some cases. Any printer with high printing costs can’t be a Best Buy.