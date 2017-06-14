Printers advice guides

Printers advice guidesPrint, copy, scan or fax - expert Which? reviews reveal the best inkjet printers and best laser printers from Canon, Epson, HP and more.FeaturedHow to buy the best printerby Katie WallerWith plenty of choice on offer from big brands like Canon, HP and Brother, we'll help you find the best printer for your needs.FeaturedBest cheap printersThe best cheap printers on sale in the UK in 2017. From cheap printers to run, to budget printers and best value printers.In this guide (3 articles)FeaturedBest cheap ink cartridgesby Katie WallerSave money with every print by switching to the best cheap ink cartridge brands. HP, Epson, Stinkyink and more reviewed. Put us to the testOur Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.Sign up nowor loginInkjet vs laser printersIs a laser printer better than inkjet? Inkjets are typically cheap to buy but expensive to run. Vice versa for laser printers. We help you choose. In this guide (4 articles)Top printer brandsCanon, Epson, HP and more – plenty of printer brands are vying for your cash. We help you choose the best printer brand. In this guide (6 articles)Photo printingBest ways to print your photos. Expert reviews of photo printing services including Photobox and Snapfish. Best photo printers from Canon, Epson and more.In this guide (4 articles)Best all-in-one printersFind out which all-in-one printers from brands such as HP, Canon and Brother combine fast printing speeds with cheap running costs. Best AirPrint printersWhich? rounds up the very best AirPrint printers from the test lab for great-looking prints in good time, without costing a fortune in ink.Best wireless printersFind the very best wireless printer for you. Which? reveals the best wireless printers for quality, speed and print costs, based on in-depth lab testing.Best A3 printersPrinting posters, graphics, flat plans or just big pages? Sometimes an A4 printer just isn't big enough. We've rounded up the very best quality A3 printers.Best home office printersFind the best printer for your home office from our pick of the five best laser and inkjet printers for home office print jobs.How we test printersWhich? tests printers so you can find the best printer for you, whether you need fast text prints, great-quality photo prints and scans, or cheap prints.What is 3D printing?Everything you need to know about 3D printing, including what 3D printers can print and how much they cost to run.Best 3D printersPrint your own objects at home, from phone cases to jewellery. We've rounded up some of the best 3D printers designed for home use.