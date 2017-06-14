Looking for a great colour laser printer? Click to jump straight to our independent Which? printer reviews.

Best colour laser printers

When it comes to producing great black-and-white or colour prints, laser printers are often faster than inkjet printers and will cost you less per printed page.

If you’re after a printer for a home office, look for additional features such as double-sided printing and multiple print trays for handling plain or headed paper.

The five colour laser printers in the table below, including models by big brands such as HP and Samsung, are perfect for printing big, text-heavy documents or office prints with colour charts and graphs.

Just like all our printer reviews, they've gone through rigorous lab tests, ensuring that they turn out good-looking documents, time after time, and won’t cost the Earth in toner.

If you want a monochrome laser printer (only able to printer in black and white), there are five Best Buy models featured in our Best laser printers guide.