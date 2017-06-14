Inkjet vs laser printers
Best colour laser printers
Find the laser printer that will give you good-looking colour prints quickly without the risk of high printing costs. These are the best colour laser printers.
Looking for a great colour laser printer?
When it comes to producing great black-and-white or colour prints, laser printers are often faster than inkjet printers and will cost you less per printed page.
If you’re after a printer for a home office, look for additional features such as double-sided printing and multiple print trays for handling plain or headed paper.
The five colour laser printers in the table below, including models by big brands such as HP and Samsung, are perfect for printing big, text-heavy documents or office prints with colour charts and graphs.
Just like all our printer reviews, they've gone through rigorous lab tests, ensuring that they turn out good-looking documents, time after time, and won’t cost the Earth in toner.
If you want a monochrome laser printer (only able to printer in black and white), there are five Best Buy models featured in our Best laser printers guide.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
This great value colour laser printer is cheap to buy and economical to run. It's fast, text quality is sharp and it can print wirelessly from all manner of gadgets.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
This colour laser printer doesn't only print complex colour images quickly, it makes a good job of them, too. It'll happily churn out sharp text pages and colour office documents, such as charts and spreadsheets.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
This cracking printer doesn't scan or copy, but it does deliver sharp colour prints quickly, while keeping a lid on your printing costs.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
This versatile all-in-one colour laser printer will suit if you need to be able to print quickly and simply from PCs, laptops, smartphones and tablets.
- Print quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
It doesn't do scan and copy functionality, but this printer from a recognisable brand would work well in a home office. Text pages look sharp and prints, spreadsheets and charts are produced quickly.
Which? goes further to test colour laser printers
To put laser printers to the test, we print everything from black-and-white letters to business charts and graphs. Alongside quality, we test speed - the best colour laser printers will print quickly, putting out best-quality black-and-white pages at speeds of 10 pages per minute or more.
We test whether the text smudges when you run a highlighter pen over it, or runs and bleeds if a few drops of water get spilt.
Where other organisations calculate print costs using manufacturers' figures, we find out how many prints a toner cartridge will produce, and ensure that our Best Buy printers will be affordable to run.