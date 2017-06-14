Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Find the laser printer that will give you good-looking colour prints quickly without the risk of high printing costs. These are the best colour laser printers.

Looking for a great colour laser printer? Click to jump straight to our independent Which? printer reviews.

When it comes to producing great black-and-white or colour prints, laser printers are often faster than inkjet printers and will cost you less per printed page.

If you’re after a printer for a home office, look for additional features such as double-sided printing and multiple print trays for handling plain or headed paper.

The five colour laser printers in the table below, including models by big brands such as HP and Samsung, are perfect for printing big, text-heavy documents or office prints with colour charts and graphs.

Just like all our printer reviews, they've gone through rigorous lab tests, ensuring that they turn out good-looking documents, time after time, and won’t cost the Earth in toner. 

If you want a monochrome laser printer (only able to printer in black and white), there are five Best Buy models featured in our Best laser printers guide.

HP Colour Laserjet Pro M252dw
Today's best price £146.99
Which? score 79%
Reviewed Aug 2015
Best Buy
Print quality:
4 out of 5
Print speed:
5 out of 5
Black text quality:
5 out of 5
Type of printer:
Auto duplexing:
Wi-fi:
This great value colour laser printer is cheap to buy and economical to run. It's fast, text quality is sharp and it can print wirelessly from all manner of gadgets.

Samsung Xpress C430W
Today's best price £99.95
Which? score 76%
Reviewed Nov 2015
Best Buy
Print quality:
4 out of 5
Print speed:
5 out of 5
Black text quality:
5 out of 5
Type of printer:
Auto duplexing:
Wi-fi:
This colour laser printer doesn't only print complex colour images quickly, it makes a good job of them, too. It'll happily churn out sharp text pages and colour office documents, such as charts and spreadsheets.

HP Colour Laserjet Pro M252n
Today's best price £136.80
Which? score 75%
Reviewed Aug 2015
Best Buy
Print quality:
4 out of 5
Print speed:
5 out of 5
Black text quality:
5 out of 5
Type of printer:
Auto duplexing:
Wi-fi:
This cracking printer doesn't scan or copy, but it does deliver sharp colour prints quickly, while keeping a lid on your printing costs.

Samsung Xpress C480FW
Today's best price £169.98
Which? score 74%
Reviewed Nov 2015
Best Buy
Print quality:
4 out of 5
Print speed:
5 out of 5
Black text quality:
5 out of 5
Type of printer:
Auto duplexing:
Wi-fi:
This versatile all-in-one colour laser printer will suit if you need to be able to print quickly and simply from PCs, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

HP Colour Laserjet Pro M452NW
Today's best price £164.01
Which? score 72%
Reviewed Feb 2016
Print quality:
3 out of 5
Print speed:
5 out of 5
Black text quality:
5 out of 5
Type of printer:
Auto duplexing:
Wi-fi:
It doesn't do scan and copy functionality, but this printer from a recognisable brand would work well in a home office. Text pages look sharp and prints, spreadsheets and charts are produced quickly.

Which? goes further to test colour laser printers

To put laser printers to the test, we print everything from black-and-white letters to business charts and graphs. Alongside quality, we test speed - the best colour laser printers will print quickly, putting out best-quality black-and-white pages at speeds of 10 pages per minute or more.

We test whether the text smudges when you run a highlighter pen over it, or runs and bleeds if a few drops of water get spilt.

Where other organisations calculate print costs using manufacturers' figures, we find out how many prints a toner cartridge will produce, and ensure that our Best Buy printers will be affordable to run.

