Best inkjet printers

The best inkjets turn out good-looking text prints and stunning photos, capably handling any home printing job. That’s why most people choose an inkjet over a laser printer.
These days, the majority of inkjet printers are all-in-one models, meaning they can copy, scan and possible fax, as well as print. You can still buy standard inkjet printers, though, if you like.
Mono inkjets (only able to print in black and white) are very rare these days, with most models also supporting colour printing, such as the five inkjet printers in the table below.
They have all gone through our rigorous lab tests to assess their quality, speed and running costs, so you won’t get caught out by nasty hidden costs.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
- Occasional printing - text and graphics (£):
- Member exclusive
For stunning printed images, look no further. This Best Buy all-in-one printer turns out great graphics prints, scans photos brilliantly and is cheap to run, too.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
- Occasional printing - text and graphics (£):
- Member exclusive
The wireless all-in-one printer is a fantastic option if you do a lot of text printing, as its quality could rival even laser models. It happily turns out top notch black text prints, and won't take up too much space in your home office.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
- Occasional printing - text and graphics (£):
- Member exclusive
Aimed at families, this big brand printer produces good text prints, great colour scans and won't cost you a fortune in ink to run. Even better is that all this comes in a package costing around £100.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
- Occasional printing - text and graphics (£):
- Member exclusive
This all-in-one machine prints, copies, scans and faxes - all for aunder £50. It's wi-fi enabled and aced our tests across a number of areas. It's cheap to run, so if you're on a budget, look no further.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
- Occasional printing - text and graphics (£):
- Member exclusive
It may be an entry-level all-in-one printer at under £50, but you couldn't tell it from the performance. It's got the all-important wi-fi and automatic double-sided print features, and turns out great photo prints.
Unique Which? printer testing
Our printer reviews go further than those of any other organisation. Inkjet printers are tested for the quality and speed of all sorts of prints and machines with copy and scan functions have their abilities in these areas put to the test, too. We even test whether the text smudges when you run a highlighter pen over it, or whether it runs if a few drops of water get spilt.
We highlight the excessive amounts of ink some inkjet printer use on cleaning their print heads, more than quadrupling printing costs in some cases.
Print quality is incredibly important in a printer, but so too is printing cost.
Opting for a budget printer is a false economy if the cost of printing turns out to be sky high. Where other organisations calculate printing costs based on printing hundreds of pages at a time, we print only a few pages a week, just as you might at home.
