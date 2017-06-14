Best laser printers

Inkjet vs laser printers
We've got over 50 fully-tested laser printers online. Find you perfect model in our expert and independent laser printer reviews
We test all the latest laser printers, ranging from simple, standard models only able to print, to feature-rich all-in-one machines, with copy and scan functions, too.
Whatever the type, Best Buy laser printers will turn out speedy, top quality black text letters and crisp office graphics prints that light up the page.
Below is a selection of great monochrome laser printers (only able to print in black and white). If you want a laser that can print in colour for photos or images, head to our Best colour laser printer guide.
Best mono laser printers
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- AirPrint compatible:
This all-in-one office printer is only around the size of an average compact laser model, yet it offers the full range of print, scan, copy and fax functions. If you need a printer that can churn through pages month after month, look no further.
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- AirPrint compatible:
Both compact and affordable for a laser printer, this big brand machine produces fast, good quality black and white documents at a budget-friendly cost. It lacks wi-fi, but you can still print from a range of devices by using a cable to connect to your home network.
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- AirPrint compatible:
Just want to print black text letters and documents? Well, this wi-fi printer could be for you. It's one of the more compact laser printers we've tested, and with pleasingly low toner running costs and an affordable price, it'll keep you wallet happy, too.
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- AirPrint compatible:
This all-in-one mono laser printer is designed to suit a home or small office. It has wi-fi connectivity and prints black text pages really quickly. Even better is that it does this while being pleasingly economical with your toner.
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- AirPrint compatible:
Like many standard mono laser printers, this affordable machine produces text documents very quickly. The good news is that the prints are of a great quality, too. For a mono laser printer, it's very cheap to buy and running costs are low.
Laser vs Inkjet: which is better?
If you want sharp text prints that come through quickly, a laser printer is the way to go. While generally more expensive than inkjets, printing costs tend to be lower. While a laser printer’s toner cartridges are more expensive than an inkjet’s ink cartridges, each one can print a lot more pages, so you’ll easily get your money’s worth.
What’s more, few inkjets can match a laser for speed or high-quality text. Black-and-white laser printers start from around £40, while a colour laser printer or a multi-function, all-in-one printer, with scan and copying features, will cost you upwards of £60.
Sharp text, rapid print speeds and fast colour prints are all hallmarks of a great laser printer, but look for additional features, such as double-sided printing or multiple print trays. These features will cost you more, but if you need to print a lot of long documents or flip between printing on plain and headed paper they can save you time and money.
Slow laser printers take more than three times as long as the best printers to churn out complex pages with lots of graphics, and the quality is rarely worth the wait.
Why our laser printer reviews are different
We don’t take the manufacturers’ word when it comes to printer running costs. Instead, we run our own independent tests to see how many pages we can print from a toner cartridge.
We don’t ignore the other practicalities, either. As well as looking at how quickly each laser printer can print black-and-white or colour pages, we find out how easy it is to install new cartridges or load the paper, and look at other everyday tasks. We even test whether printed text smudges when marked with a highlighter pen.
In our testing, we print long text documents, along with graphs, charts and photos, then assess and rate the prints for colour accuracy (for colour printers), sharpness, overall print quality and also speed.
