Top five best inkjet printers for 2017

Best inkjet printers

The best inkjets turn out good-looking text prints and stunning photos, capably handling any home printing job. That’s why most people choose an inkjet over a laser printer.

These days, the majority of inkjet printers are all-in-one models, meaning they can copy, scan and sometimes fax, as well as print. You can still buy standard inkjet printers, that only print, if you prefer.

Mono inkjets (only able to print in black-and-white) are very rare these days, with most models also supporting colour printing, such as the five brilliant Best Buy inkjet printers in the table below.

They have all gone through our rigorous lab tests to assess their quality, speed and running costs, so you won’t get caught out by nasty hidden costs. However, keep scrolling to see some of the poorly rated inkjets we've also tested. These models simply aren't worth your cash.

