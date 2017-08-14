Inkjet vs laser printers
Top five best inkjet printers for 2017
By Andrew Laughlin
Article 2 of 4
Best inkjet printers
The best inkjets turn out good-looking text prints and stunning photos, capably handling any home printing job. That’s why most people choose an inkjet over a laser printer.
These days, the majority of inkjet printers are all-in-one models, meaning they can copy, scan and sometimes fax, as well as print. You can still buy standard inkjet printers, that only print, if you prefer.
Mono inkjets (only able to print in black-and-white) are very rare these days, with most models also supporting colour printing, such as the five brilliant Best Buy inkjet printers in the table below.
They have all gone through our rigorous lab tests to assess their quality, speed and running costs, so you won’t get caught out by nasty hidden costs. However, keep scrolling to see some of the poorly rated inkjets we've also tested. These models simply aren't worth your cash.
Top five inkjet printers for 2017
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- One year running cost (£):
For stunning printed images, look no further. This Best Buy all-in-one printer turns out great graphics prints, scans photos brilliantly and is cheap to run, too.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- One year running cost (£):
The wireless all-in-one printer is a fantastic option if you do a lot of text printing, as its quality could rival even laser models. It happily turns out top notch black text prints, and won't take up too much space in your home office.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- One year running cost (£):
Aimed at families, this big brand printer produces good text prints, great colour scans and won't cost you a fortune in ink to run. Even better is that all this comes in a package costing around £100.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- One year running cost (£):
This all-in-one machine prints, copies, scans and faxes - all for aunder £50. It's wi-fi enabled and aced our tests across a number of areas. It's cheap to run, so if you're on a budget, look no further.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- One year running cost (£):
It may be an entry-level all-in-one printer at under £50, but you couldn't tell it from the performance. It's got the all-important wi-fi and automatic double-sided print features, and turns out great photo prints.
And here are three inkjet printers to avoid
Most people buy an all-in-one inkjet printer. It's the most popular type and there are loads to choose from, with prices ranging from around £40 to more than £300.
Even with a cheap model, pick the wrong inkjet and your costs can spiral. High ink usage can mean poor value prints and constantly replacing cartridges. You could easily spend more on ink cartridges than the printer itself, if you pick the wrong model.
In our expert testing, we find a huge variation in the performance of printers. Some models, such as the three below, fall very short in terms of print speed, print cost and features.
Three inkjet printers to avoid
- Print quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Automatic Document Feeder:
- Auto duplexing:
Low running costs are what you want from a printer, but that shouldn’t come at the expense of good print quality. This pricey beast falls down for exactly that. It’s big, slow and print quality is mixed. Avoid.
- Print quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Automatic Document Feeder:
- Auto duplexing:
Although this printer is aimed at photo printing, it sadly isn’t up to scratch on that score. Photos look light and under-saturated - certainly not the quality you’d expect from a printer costing this much. Worst still, it will cost you a fortune to run.
- Print quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Automatic Document Feeder:
- Auto duplexing:
Saving money on printing costs is important, but that shouldn’t come at the expense of good-quality prints, as is the case with this model. It costs a lot to buy and just doesn’t deliver when compared with better-scoring rivals.
Avoid the printer ink wasters
Print quality is incredibly important in a printer, but so too is printing cost. Opting for a budget printer is a false economy if the cost of printing turns out to be sky high.
While other reviewers calculate printing costs based on printing hundreds of pages at a time, we print only a few pages over a period of weeks, just as you might at home.
This can highlight the excessive amounts of ink some inkjet printer use on cleaning their print heads, more than quadrupling printing costs in some cases. Any printer that wastes lots of ink resulting in high printing costs can’t be a Best Buy.