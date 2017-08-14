Inkjet vs laser printers
Top five best laser printers for 2017
By Andrew Laughlin
Article 3 of 4
Best laser printers
Which? tests all the latest laser printers, ranging from simple, standard models only able to print, to feature-rich all-in-one machines, with copy and scan functions, too.
Whatever the type, Best Buy laser printers will turn out speedy, top quality black text letters and crisp office graphics prints that light up the page.
Despite lower running costs, laser printers tend to cost more than inkjets. So it's important you don't get stuck with a poor quality laser model - scroll down to see the laser printers we'd urge you to avoid.
In the table below, we've picked out five great monochrome laser printers (only able to print in black-and-white). If you want a laser model that can print in colour for photos or images, head to our Best colour laser printer guide.
Top five mono laser printers for 2017
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- Three year running cost (£):
This all-in-one office printer is only around the size of an average compact laser model, yet it offers the full range of print, scan, copy and fax functions. If you need a printer that can churn through pages month after month, look no further.
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- Three year running cost (£):
Both compact and affordable for a laser printer, this big brand machine produces fast, good quality black and white documents at a budget-friendly cost. It lacks wi-fi, but you can still print from a range of devices by using a cable to connect to your home network.
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- Three year running cost (£):
Just want to print black text letters and documents? Well, this wi-fi printer could be for you. It's one of the more compact laser printers we've tested, and with pleasingly low toner running costs and an affordable price, it'll keep you wallet happy, too.
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- Three year running cost (£):
This all-in-one mono laser printer is designed to suit a home or small office. It has wi-fi connectivity and prints black text pages really quickly. Even better is that it does this while being pleasingly economical with your toner.
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
- Three year running cost (£):
Like many standard mono laser printers, this affordable machine produces text documents very quickly. The good news is that the prints are of a great quality, too. For a mono laser printer, it's very cheap to buy and running costs are low.
And here are three laser printers to avoid
Good laser printers are built to turn out efficient, top quality prints at an affordable cost. However, we find in our testing plenty of bad models, too.
While bad laser printers aren't as costly to run as poor inkjets overall, they're still less efficient than Best Buy or higher scoring models. And their print quality is often mediocre, too. Better value for your money can be found elsewhere.
Three mono laser printers to avoid
- Printing:
- 3 out of 5
- Office graphics quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Images with text quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Automatic Document Feeder:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
Sometimes it's best to be wary of an attractive price, such as with the case of this big brand laser printer. It may be affordable to buy, but you'll be left feeling short-changed by its mediocre print quality and lack of features.
- Printing:
- 3 out of 5
- Office graphics quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Images with text quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Automatic Document Feeder:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
It’s not the worst printer we’ve tested, but not far off. It’s from a fringe brand, it lacks even basic features and, realistically, there’s no reason why you should consider it over higher-scoring alternatives.
- Printing:
- 3 out of 5
- Office graphics quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Images with text quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Automatic Document Feeder:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
Not only does this printer look dreadful, but it functions poorly, too. Print quality is nothing to write home about, and you miss out on useful features such as wi-fi. It may be fast in terms of print speed, but that can’t save it from being a Don’t Buy.
Laser vs inkjet: which is better?
If you want sharp text prints that come through quickly, a laser printer is the way to go. While the printer itself is generally more expensive than an inkjet, the printing cost on a laser tends to be lower.
A laser printer’s toner cartridges are pricier to replace than an inkjet’s ink cartridges. But, each one can print a lot more pages, so you’ll easily get your money’s worth.
What’s more, few inkjets can match a laser for speed or high-quality text. Black-and-white laser printers start from around £40, while a colour laser printer or a multi-function, all-in-one printer, with scan and copying features, will cost you upwards of £60.
Sharp text, rapid print speeds and fast colour prints are all hallmarks of a great laser printer, but look for additional features, such as double-sided printing or multiple print trays. These features will cost you more, but if you need to print a lot of long documents or flip between printing on plain and headed paper they can save you time and money.
Why our laser printer reviews are different
We don’t take the manufacturers’ word when it comes to printer running costs. Instead, we run our own independent tests to see how many pages we can print from a toner cartridge.
We don’t ignore the other practicalities, either. As well as looking at how quickly each laser printer can print black-and-white or colour pages, we find out how easy it is to install new cartridges or load the paper, and look at other everyday tasks. We even test whether printed text smudges when marked with a highlighter pen.
In our testing, we print long text documents, along with graphs, charts and photos, then assess and rate the prints for colour accuracy (for colour printers), sharpness, overall print quality and also speed.
Slow laser printers take more than three times as long as the best printers to churn out complex pages with lots of graphics, and the quality is rarely worth the wait.