Best compact photo printers

The best compact photo printer for you

Many of us take snaps with our smartphone cameras and post them to social networks like Facebook and Instagram. Compact photo printers are designed to make it just as quick and easy to print those images, too.

A compact photo printer produces small photos, usually in 6x4 or 3x2-inch sizes. They generally use inkjet or a specialist printing technology.

Below you can find out which of the compact photo printers we've tested do the best job. To produce our test score we rate each printer on its print speed and on the quality of the photos printed, not to mention features such as built-in editing options and a colour screen.

We also take a thorough measure of print costs, to ensure these printers won’t empty your wallet every time you print your holiday snaps.