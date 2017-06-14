Photo printing
Online photo printing services
By Andrew Laughlin
Article 2 of 4
Expert reviews of online photo printing services, including Photobox, Snapfish and Apple. Which should you choose?
Online photo printing services offer to turn your treasured snaps into prints, photobooks, photo calendars, photo canvases and gifts.
To find out which ones offer the best quality and service, we surveyed more than 1,000 real customers of seven photo printing providers, including Truprint, Snapfish, Photobox and Boots, about their experiences using the service.
We also took our own pictures and had them printed by the services, before getting the quality assessed by a specialist lab.
Only the best companies for customer service and photo quality could become a Which? Recommended Provider for online printing services.
|Online photo printing services rated
|Brand
|Ease of uploading
|Ease of editing
|Print quality (lab rating)
|Customer service
|Value for money
|Customer score
|Apple
|Boots
|Jessops
|Photobox
|Snapfish
|Tesco
|TruPrint
How we lab tested printing services
Our lab photo quality rating is designed to complement real customer views. We took a series of pictures using an iPhone 6S and Best Buy DSLR camera, in both daylight and low-light conditions.
We then sent identical sets of photos off for printing from each of the services on test, always requesting the same gloss finish on the paper.
Our specialist printers lab experts then rated the pictures for colour, contrast, sharpness and cropping, giving an overall photo printing quality star rating for each provider.
Only providers with a customer score over 78% and a photo printing quality rating of four stars or higher is eligible to become a Which? Recommended Provider.
How online photo printing works
Most online photo printing services work in a similar way. You create an account, then upload your photos directly from a computer, camera or a mobile device. You can do a quick edit if you like, such as adjusting colours, cropping images and adding effects.
Next, you order the prints, and they will be sent straight to your door. Even with postage included, this process can often work out much cheaper than printing lots of photos at home.