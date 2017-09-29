The Which? top choice printer of the month
By Tom Morgan
Looking for a new printer but don't have the time to browse all of our guides? We've uncovered a superb feature-packed printer and a cheap alternative.
When it comes to buying a new printer, you need a reliable, easy-to-use model that won't cost you a fortune in ink. Printers aren't the most glamorous product to choose, so save yourself the fuss of comparing multiple models - we're confident you'll be pleased with the printer we've picked out below.
Always tread carefully when buying a new printer - what may look like a discounted bargain in the shops could cause you problems time and time again. You could be forced to deal with a confusing setup, slow printing speeds and low-quality prints that don't do your favourite photos justice. You'll spend more on ink, too - printing a 300-page report on an inefficient inkjet could cost close to £30, compared to just £1.10 on a better machine.
Buy with confidence, instead. Below, we've selected a great printer that our experts would happily spend their own money on. It scored highly in our lab thanks to truly stunning colour photo prints, and its printing costs are low. If you're keen to save further, we've also highlighted a top-notch cheap alternative printer that'll have you up and running in no time.
Top pick printers of the month
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
- One year running cost (£):
- Member exclusive
This is a top-of-the-range all-in-one printer. It may be slightly pricier than the other printer we've spotlighted, but this model prints truly stunning colour prints. This is a brilliantly capable Best Buy that can print, copy, scan and fax. Our experts were impressed with the sharpness of scanned images and struggled to find any problems at all with this affordable printer.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of printer:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
- One year running cost (£):
- Member exclusive
This wi-fi-equipped printer is remarkably speedy when it comes to churning out text documents, and it could be yours for a bargain price. It flew through our tests thanks to sharp colour prints, fast scans and automatic double-sided printing, which will help you save paper. You can print from an Apple device using AirPrint, or from a laptop or PC with Google CloudPrint. This is a cheap, proven Best Buy printer that'll fit nicely in your home office.
The latest printers put to the test
Buy either of the printers we've mentioned above and you'll be delighted with your purchase. If you'd like to take a look at a wider selection, we've reviewed hundreds of alternatives. Only the printers that can offer dazzling prints and low printing costs are worthy of our Best Buy title. We rigorously test printers, paying close attention to the following:
