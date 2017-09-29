The Which? top choice printer of the month

When it comes to buying a new printer, you need a reliable, easy-to-use model that won't cost you a fortune in ink. Printers aren't the most glamorous product to choose, so save yourself the fuss of comparing multiple models - we're confident you'll be pleased with the printer we've picked out below.

Always tread carefully when buying a new printer - what may look like a discounted bargain in the shops could cause you problems time and time again. You could be forced to deal with a confusing setup, slow printing speeds and low-quality prints that don't do your favourite photos justice. You'll spend more on ink, too - printing a 300-page report on an inefficient inkjet could cost close to £30, compared to just £1.10 on a better machine.

Buy with confidence, instead. Below, we've selected a great printer that our experts would happily spend their own money on. It scored highly in our lab thanks to truly stunning colour photo prints, and its printing costs are low. If you're keen to save further, we've also highlighted a top-notch cheap alternative printer that'll have you up and running in no time.

