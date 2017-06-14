Best Brother printers

Should I buy a Brother printer?

Brother may have been founded well over 100 years ago in Japan as a sewing machine maker, but it is now most widely known as a producer of printers for businesses and consumers.

The brand has lost ground to rivals such as HP and Epson in recent years, but it can still turn out a top-quality laser and inkjet printer that does well in our expert testing. However, not all Brother printers are worth buying, with some even hovering just above the Don't Buy level.

Want to see expert reviews of Brother printers? See a selection of top-rated Brother printers below, or find every model we've tested in our printer reviews.