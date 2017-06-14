Top printer brands
Canon produces a wide range of very popular inkjet printers, and some great laser printers, too. See the best Canon printers you can buy.
Canon has been a major printer brand for many years now. It produces mainly inkjet printers in the Pixma and Maxify ranges, but also releases i-Sensys laser printers.
You can purchase a Canon Best Buy inkjet printer for less than £50, but more premium models can cost several hundred pounds. While some Canon printers excel in our testing, some don't.
In this guide, we'll show you some excellent Canon printers and detail how the brand's inkjet and laser ranges break down.
Want to see expert reviews of Canon printers? See a selection of top-rated Canon printers below, or find every model we've tested in our printer reviews.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
Is printing fast, high quality black-text documents your number one priority? Then look no further than this Canon laser printer. It will be a major asset to any home office.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
Coming from Canon’s inkjet ranges, this all-in-one printer delivers an impressive variety of features and functions for less than £50.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Black text quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
You don’t need to spend a fortune to get a Best Buy Canon printer, as is shown with this fantastic machine. It’s a superb budget all-in-one with low running costs.
Canon printers compared: which range is best for you?
Pixma: Canon’s biggest range of printers by far is the Pixma inkjet family. Prices range from £25 to more than £150. Although a fair few Pixmas are awarded Best Buys, there are plenty that score in the mediocre 50s, so the name isn’t a guarantee of quality. IP and IX models mean the product is a standalone basic printer; MG is used for all-in-ones, MX printers are home office-focused, and MP models are geared towards photo printing. The latest generation of Pixma printers is the TS range. Released in late 2016, TS printers go from the entry-level 5-series up to the top-end 9-series. Find the models we’ve tested in our Canon printer reviews.
Maxify: Whereas Pixma printers are aimed at general consumers, Canon’s Maxify inkjet printers are more for home office users. They usually have productivity-focused features, such as fax and automatic document feeders. We've seen some good Maxify printers, but others underwhelm when we test them, so it's best to check our reviews first before buying.
i-Sensys: It’s not all inkjets, as Canon produces the i-Sensys range of laser printers, too. Some of the best-scoring Canon printers we’ve tested are i-Sensys models, but with some costing hundreds of pounds, you do pay for that extra quality. Plus, you don’t always get copying and scanning functions included, so if you're on a tight budget, consider an all-in-one inkjet model instead.
Selphy: These are dedicated compact photo printers that are designed for printing photos directly from a smartphone or camera. See more in our Compact photo printing guide.