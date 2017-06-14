Best Canon printers

Canon has been a major printer brand for many years now. It produces mainly inkjet printers in the Pixma and Maxify ranges, but also releases i-Sensys laser printers.

You can purchase a Canon Best Buy inkjet printer for less than £50, but more premium models can cost several hundred pounds. While some Canon printers excel in our testing, some don't.

In this guide, we'll show you some excellent Canon printers and detail how the brand's inkjet and laser ranges break down.

Want to see expert reviews of Canon printers? See a selection of top-rated Canon printers below, or find every model we've tested in our printer reviews.