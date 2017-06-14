Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Canon produces a wide range of very popular inkjet printers, and some great laser printers, too. See the best Canon printers you can buy.

Canon has been a major printer brand for many years now. It produces mainly inkjet printers in the Pixma and Maxify ranges, but also releases i-Sensys laser printers.

You can purchase a Canon Best Buy inkjet printer for less than £50, but more premium models can cost several hundred pounds. While some Canon printers excel in our testing, some don't.

In this guide, we'll show you some excellent Canon printers and detail how the brand's inkjet and laser ranges break down.  

Want to see expert reviews of Canon printers? See a selection of top-rated Canon printers below, or find every model we've tested in our printer reviews.

Canon i-Sensys LBP6230DW
Today's best price £83.59
Which? score 76%
Reviewed Feb 2015
Best Buy
Printing:
4 out of 5
Black text quality:
5 out of 5
Print costs:
5 out of 5
Print Technology:
Auto duplexing:
Wi-fi:
Is printing fast, high quality black-text documents your number one priority? Then look no further than this Canon laser printer. It will be a major asset to any home office.

Canon Pixma MX535
Today's best price £49.99
Which? score 73%
Reviewed May 2014
Best Buy
Printing:
4 out of 5
Black text quality:
4 out of 5
Print costs:
5 out of 5
Print Technology:
Auto duplexing:
Wi-fi:
Coming from Canon’s inkjet ranges, this all-in-one printer delivers an impressive variety of features and functions for less than £50.

Canon Pixma MG3650
Today's best price £34.99
Which? score 71%
Reviewed Feb 2016
Best Buy
Printing:
4 out of 5
Black text quality:
4 out of 5
Print costs:
5 out of 5
Print Technology:
Auto duplexing:
Wi-fi:
You don’t need to spend a fortune to get a Best Buy Canon printer, as is shown with this fantastic machine. It’s a superb budget all-in-one with low running costs.

Canon printers compared: which range is best for you?

Pixma: Canon’s biggest range of printers by far is the Pixma inkjet family. Prices range from £25 to more than £150. Although a fair few Pixmas are awarded Best Buys, there are plenty that score in the mediocre 50s, so the name isn’t a guarantee of quality. IP and IX models mean the product is a standalone basic printer; MG is used for all-in-ones, MX printers are home office-focused, and MP models are geared towards photo printing. The latest generation of Pixma printers is the TS range. Released in late 2016, TS printers go from the entry-level 5-series up to the top-end 9-series. Find the models we’ve tested in our Canon printer reviews

Maxify: Whereas Pixma printers are aimed at general consumers, Canon’s Maxify inkjet printers are more for home office users. They usually have productivity-focused features, such as fax and automatic document feeders. We've seen some good Maxify printers, but others underwhelm when we test them, so it's best to check our reviews first before buying.

i-Sensys: It’s not all inkjets, as Canon produces the i-Sensys range of laser printers, too. Some of the best-scoring Canon printers we’ve tested are i-Sensys models, but with some costing hundreds of pounds, you do pay for that extra quality. Plus, you don’t always get copying and scanning functions included, so if you're on a tight budget, consider an all-in-one inkjet model instead. 

Selphy: These are dedicated compact photo printers that are designed for printing photos directly from a smartphone or camera. See more in our Compact photo printing guide

