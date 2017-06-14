Top printer brands
Best HP printers
By Andrew Laughlin
Article 5 of 6
HP has a good record of producing great quality printers, but it doesn't always get it right. We show you the best HP printers in 2017.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Should I buy an HP printer?
Although it does make laser printers, HP mostly produces inkjet printers, including the Envy, DeskJet, OfficeJet and new PageWide models.
Alongside traditional replacement ink cartridges, some printers support HP's Instant Ink service. You pay a subscription fee and print whatever you want – text, images or photos. It starts at £1.99 a month for 50 pages, then goes to £3.49 for 100 pages or £7.99 for 300 pages.
Unused pages roll on to the next month and HP automatically sends out a new ink cartridge when you need one. For those who print frequently, it looks enticing. However, our research indicates that Which? members typically only print 20 black text pages and 10 colour pages a month, and rarely print photos. So, be aware that you could end up paying for more printing than you really need.
Want to see expert reviews of HP printers? See a selection of top-rated HP printers below, or find every model we've tested in our printer reviews.
Best HP printers
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Member exclusive
- Ten black text prints (£):
- Member exclusive
This standard colour laser printer may not scan or copy, but it prints well from laptops, smartphones, tablets and more. And, as an efficient laser model, it's economical to run, too.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Member exclusive
- Ten black text prints (£):
- Member exclusive
This HP Officejet all-in-one wireless printer can scan, copy and fax. It turns out good-looking black text prints, has wireless printing options and is compatible with HP's Instant Ink service.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Member exclusive
- Ten black text prints (£):
- Member exclusive
The Best Buy HP printer is very affordable for an all-in-one, wi-fi model. It's claimed to keep your ink costs low and is fairly compact, meaning it will fit well in any home.
HP printers compared: which range is best for you?
Deskjet and OfficeJet: These inkjet printers are designed for home office printing. Officejet printers tend to be more fully-featured with functions such as automatic document feeders. Deskjet printers, by contrast, are more basic but also cheaper to buy.
Envy: HP's Envy range is aimed squarely at consumers, and mostly casual printers. These typically affordable machines usually have plenty of wireless printing options, such as Apple AirPrint, and often support HP's Instant ink subscription service.
LaserJet: HP also makes laser printers under the LaserJet Pro range. These come in colour and monochrome types, and go from basic printers to fully-featured, almost office printers.
PageWide: PageWide is designed to mix the best of an inkjet and laser printer in one solution. It uses a new technology involving hundreds of print heads spanning the entire width of the page. HP claims it prints much more quickly than traditional inkjets (at a quite incredible, claimed speed of 45 pages per minute), with lower ink costs. The downside is both the printer and specialist cartridges are expensive to buy.