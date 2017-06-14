Best HP printers

Should I buy an HP printer?

Although it does make laser printers, HP mostly produces inkjet printers, including the Envy, DeskJet, OfficeJet and new PageWide models.

Alongside traditional replacement ink cartridges, some printers support HP's Instant Ink service. You pay a subscription fee and print whatever you want – text, images or photos. It starts at £1.99 a month for 50 pages, then goes to £3.49 for 100 pages or £7.99 for 300 pages.

Unused pages roll on to the next month and HP automatically sends out a new ink cartridge when you need one. For those who print frequently, it looks enticing. However, our research indicates that Which? members typically only print 20 black text pages and 10 colour pages a month, and rarely print photos. So, be aware that you could end up paying for more printing than you really need.

