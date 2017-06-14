Best printer brands

Whether you’re buying an all-in-one printer for office or school work, or need great photo prints for an album, the best printers are ready when you need them.

With printers, the upfront price is only the tip of the iceberg – you’ll be spending on ink or toner for the printer’s lifespan. So a poor choice now could hit you hard in the long term.

Constant paper jams are frustrating, and some inkjet printers use so much ink cleaning their print heads that there’s not much left when you need to print. So it’s important that you find a printer brand you can trust.

Every year we put the latest printers from Brother, Canon, Epson, HP and Samsung through rigorous tests to find out which brand makes the best printers for your home.

We also survey thousands of Which? members to find out whether their printer is built to last and whether they’d recommend the brand to a friend.