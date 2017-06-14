What is 3D printing?

Limitations of a home 3D printer

Materials: Many of the lowest-priced models are only capable of printing in one type of plastic and just one colour at a time, limiting what you can do with the print and how it looks. If you want to produce a multi-coloured print, models such as the Cube 3 can print dual colour simultaneously. Alternatively, you can with careful designing print different-coloured parts separately and snap them together later.

Strength: Prints are built up in layers, which will impact on the strength of the part. 3D prints may not be strong enough to bear some loads and stresses – this rules out printing any moving or load-bearing replacement parts for your bike, for example.

Surface finish: Print quality isn’t as good on a low-cost 3D printer. 3D printers that print by squirting out a string of plastic are the most common type, printing in layers around 200 to 75 microns thick. This gives a stepped look to the surface of the print. Entry-level models don’t tend to have heated print tables either, so the base of your print may curl a bit at the edges, depending on your design.

Print size: This is limited by the print area of the printer. On an entry-level model you can expect a maximum size of roughly 15 centimetres all round, depending on the exact model.

Ease of use: Some printers arrive as one unit, others you have to put together yourself like Ikea furniture. Setting up any home 3D printer can be tricky as we found when trying to get the print table level when we reviewed the Makerbot Replicator 2. As well as setup issues, it can take practice to get your own designs to print successfully. Most printers print from the bottom up and manufacturers are continually developing their software to pre-empt issues when turning a design into a print.