Printer ink compared

From ink cartridges to subscription services, there are various options for buying printer ink. We help you find the right one for your needs.
Although most people buy printer ink cartridges, it’s easy to make a bad purchase. A poor printer will go through ink like it’s water, when it can actually cost more than vintage bubbly.
We can show you the best value printer ink brands, but if you’re unsure if printer ink cartridges are right for you, there are alternatives, including HP Instant Ink and printers with refillable ink tanks.
Best cheap ink cartridge brands
If you want to shop around for the best price for printer ink cartridges, we've got you covered. Based on a survey of more than 8,000 real printer-ink customers, we’ve unearthed the best ink brands delivering high quality ink at great value prices.
Also, we’ve rated the best places to buy printer ink online based on customer service and value. If you prefer bricks-and-mortar shops, user our expert guide to find the best places to buy ink on the high street, too.
If you like the sound of paying a small monthly subscription for your ink costs, rather than shopping for new cartridges, head over to our HP Instant Ink review.
Recycling printer ink cartridges
Sadly, many used printer ink cartridges end up in landfill, where they can take hundreds of years to degrade, and potentially leak hazardous materials in the process. That's why ink retailers often offer cartridge recycling services, including online.
Alternatively, you can recycle used cartridges yourself. Use the Recycle More website to find a printer ink recycling bank near where you live.
Another option for buying ink cartridges is to go for refillable cartridges. When these cartridges are empty, you refill the ink chamber with an ink bottle to continue printing.
In theory, the printer should then recognise the cartridge as being full and resume printing. Bear in mind, though, that refilling can be a messy job and print quality can degrade with each refill.