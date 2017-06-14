Which? action on product safety alerts

How we publicise product safety issues

Product safety matters and that’s why whenever we become aware of a product recall, or a safety notice, we’ll publish the information you need alongside our review of the product.

Where there are safety concerns about a specific product, we’ll publish a safety notice banner as part of the review. And if we have more serious concerns about the way safety is being handled by the company involved, we will take further action by adding warnings to reviews for all products made by that company or group of companies.

We’ll also consider removing Best Buys recommendations from products affected by safety issues and making products Don’t Buys, where there is a serious safety concern.

By doing this, we hope our reviews will be crystal clear about any safety issues that you need to be aware of.