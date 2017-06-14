Which? action on product safety alerts
By Matt Stevens
How do you find out when a product has been recalled? And what action will Which? take when product safety issues are identified? Read on for the steps we're taking to inform and protect you.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
How we publicise product safety issues
Product safety matters and that’s why whenever we become aware of a product recall, or a safety notice, we’ll publish the information you need alongside our review of the product.
Where there are safety concerns about a specific product, we’ll publish a safety notice banner as part of the review. And if we have more serious concerns about the way safety is being handled by the company involved, we will take further action by adding warnings to reviews for all products made by that company or group of companies.
We’ll also consider removing Best Buys recommendations from products affected by safety issues and making products Don’t Buys, where there is a serious safety concern.
By doing this, we hope our reviews will be crystal clear about any safety issues that you need to be aware of.
Whirlpool tumble dryer fires
In November 2015 Whirlpool admitted that more than five million of its vented and condenser tumble dryers in the UK could pose a fire risk. The dryers affected were made between April 2004 and October 2015 and are branded Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Proline and Swan. Whirlpool branded dryers are not affected.
Whirlpool has failed to name the affected dryers, instead directing owners online to find out if their dryer could be dangerous. A national repairs program has been launched by Whirlpool with free modifications being carried out on affected machines, but we’re concerned with how long it’s taking to make safe the millions of dryers in UK homes. And for more than a year, Whirlpool's advice to owners of affected dryers was to continue to use them as long as they weren't left unattended and that the lint filter was cleaned after every use. Following pressure from Which? this recently changed, see below.
Which? research in November 2016 found widespread concern among Whirlpool customers with more than one-in-five owners, who we first contacted in April 2016, telling us in November 2016 of wait-times of more than six months to have their dryers repaired.
Which? takes action against Whirlpool
We’ve made all fire-risk dryers manufactured before October 2015 Don’t Buys and, because we have concerns about how Whirlpool has handled the product safety issues surrounding its dryers, we’ve removed our Best Buy logos from all products made by Whirlpool-owned brands.
We’ve succeeded in forcing Peterborough Trading Standards (PTS) to take action against Whirlpool, following our request for a judicial review. As a result of PTS enforcement notices, Whirlpool has now updated the tumble dryer safety advice on its websites and now warns owners to unplug and stop using their machines until they have been modified.
Which? calls for full recall of affected Whirlpool tumble dryers
This long-running issue highlights the fundamental weaknesses of the current product safety system. Trading Standards should not have required the threat of legal action to act on its duties as a regulator, stand up for consumers and put their safety first.
Alex Neill, Which? Managing Director of Home and Legal Services, said: ‘We now believe a full recall is necessary and the Government must urgently address the issues with the product safety system to ensure that consumers are protected from dangerous products.'
Join the Which? Conversation about to find out why we are calling for a full recall of fire-risk tumble dryers.