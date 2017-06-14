Double pushchairs
Top 10 popular double pushchairs
By Olivia Howes
Article 2 of 3
Need a double pushchair? Whether you've got twins, two babies or a baby and toddler, browse these double pushchair favourites.
The most popular double pushchairs
A double pushchair is most likely on your shopping list if you're expecting a new baby but already have a toddler in tow, or are the proud mum-to-be of twins. But with such an array on the market, it can be confusing working out which is the best option.
We've rounded up the top 10 most popular double buggies on Which.co.uk over the past three months to help you choose.
All the pushchairs we've reviewed below have been put through our unique blend of safety and durability testing, combined with our expert assessments and ergonomic checks to assess how comfortable a ride they are, for example. They're then put through their paces by parents and their babies around our specially designed course.
But please bear in mind that just because these pushchairs are popular, does not necessarily mean they excelled in our tough Which? pushchair tests. Make sure you read the review of your favourite before you buy to see how it scored.
Joolz Geo double
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 15.5
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
The stylish Joolz Geo double pushchair is pricey and doesn’t even come with a rain cover. It’s available as a twin pushchair for two newborns, or a Duo tandem for a baby and toddler. Is the Geo really worth the money? We put it through a series of tough durability and safety tests, as well as unique user-trials. Read our full review to find out how it performed.
Baby Jogger City Mini GT Double
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 15.4
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
The Baby Jogger City Mini GT double is a fairly compact all-terrain pushchair you can use with an optional carrycot. Because it has two seats, it lacks the one-handed folding mechanism that has made Baby Jogger pushchairs a playground favourite. Is it the best double pushchair a mum can get? Read our full review to find out.
iCandy Apple 2 Pear
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 17.1
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with carrycot only
The iCandy Apple 2 Pear travel system, is made up of the Apple 2 single pushchair which can be converted to the Pear 2 tandem double pushchair as and when your family expands. This is an update on the previous model after feedback from customers and our tests. But have the updates made the pushchair better? We’ve fully tested it to find out.
Phil and Teds Verve 2 double
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 16.5
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
The Phil and Teds Verve pushchair is a four-wheeled version of the Vibe pushchair. It can be converted from a single to a double, for use with a newborn and a toddler, and it should be able to tackle a wide range of terrains, thanks to its large wheels. Find out if this is the perfect double pushchair for you.
Britax B-Agile double
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 13.6
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
The Britax B-Agile double is a side-by-side twin pushchair with the same 'pull up the seats to fold' action as the popular B-Agile buggy. Each of the children sits in its own self-contained seat with its own hood, which helps to reduce squabbles, but is it the best double pushchair a mum can get? Read our review to find out.
Mountain Buggy Duet
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 16.2
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
Mountain Buggy describes its Duet double pushchair as: 'the world's best side-by-side', which is a grand claim. Our pushchair testers rated its manoeuvrability in everyday situations and put its ruggedness under scrutiny on our durability treadmill to find whether it lives up to the hype.
Bugaboo Donkey Duo
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 17.3
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with carrycot only
The Donkey from Bugaboo has two seats side by side when used as a two-seater, so it’s wider than most pushchairs. It doesn’t come cheap, but could be worth splashing out on if it helps you get around town easily. Did our panel of parent testers give this pushchair the thumbs up, or did the extra width hinder them on their travels? Read our full review to find out.
Baby Jogger City Select double
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 17.3
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with carrycot only
The Baby Jogger City Select is a travel system pushchair that can be converted into a tandem double pushchair with the addition of a second seat over the front wheels. We asked our panel of parent testers and experts to find out whether this double pushchair is easy and convenient to use in all the situations you'll face when you're out and about. Read our full review to find out how it fared.
Maclaren Twin Triumph
- Travel System:
- No
- Weight (kg):
- 12
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
Maclaren describes its Twin Triumph double pushchair as 'the all-purpose go-fast buggy for two'. We compared it with other twin strollers in our taxing pushchairs test, to investigate whether it does go faster — and whether it’s comfortable for the kids being driven.
How Which? tests double pushchairs
We send the newest single and double pushchairs on the market to the Which? test lab in five batches each year.
Our experts carry out a range of safety and performance assessments, checking for choking hazards and assessing the safety of brakes and harnesses. We also test for ease of use, how the pushchairs handle on different ground surfaces and how easy they are to clean.
Each pushchair is wheeled for 206km over a bumpy treadmill, fully loaded, to see how durable it is. That's the rough equivalent of pushing it from London to Birmingham.
Our parent panel and their children also get their hands on all the pushchairs we test. They carry out a range of tasks, including pushing, steering, folding, carrying and adjusting, to see how easy each one is to use.
These are the 10 most-visited double pushchair reviews on Which.co.uk from 17 July to 17 October 2016. Typical prices checked 18 October 2016.