Top 10 popular double pushchairs

Looking for results for all the pushchairs we've tested? Get results for single and double pushchairs, from strollers to travel systems in our pushchairs reviews.

The most popular double pushchairs

A double pushchair is most likely on your shopping list if you're expecting a new baby but already have a toddler in tow, or are the proud mum-to-be of twins. But with such an array on the market, it can be confusing working out which is the best option.

We've rounded up the top 10 most popular double buggies on Which.co.uk over the past three months to help you choose.

All the pushchairs we've reviewed below have been put through our unique blend of safety and durability testing, combined with our expert assessments and ergonomic checks to assess how comfortable a ride they are, for example. They're then put through their paces by parents and their babies around our specially designed course.

But please bear in mind that just because these pushchairs are popular, does not necessarily mean they excelled in our tough Which? pushchair tests. Make sure you read the review of your favourite before you buy to see how it scored.