Double pushchairs
Top five double buggy problems
By Olivia Howes
Article 3 of 3
Check out these double buggy bugbears from parents. They'll help you find the best double pushchair for you and your baby.
Other parents' experiences can be invaluable in helping you make the right decision. Which? asked nearly 400 parents who had bought double pushchairs what problems they experienced when making their choice. Here's what they said:
Pushchairs are too expensive
Double prams, especially travel systems that you can attach a car seat or carrycot to, and convertible double buggies, can be quite pricey. But we've found Best Buy double travel systems for under £500.
Pushchairs are too big
There's no denying that doubles do tend to be bigger than single pushchairs but converting single to double pushchairs aren't always that much bigger than singles, especially in width.
We'd always suggest making sure you can fit the pushchair in your car boot before making a decision to buy it.
Not enough storage space as a double pram
With a lot of inline or tandem convertible doubles, when you add the second seat, the second's child's feet end up in what was the storage basket. This means that storage options become almost nonexistent as a double.
However, this isn't the case for all doubles - some tandems are designed to keep at least some of your shopping space, and side-by-side or twin pushchairs should offer you ample storage opportunities. The amount and accessibility of storage on a pushchair makes up 10% of our total test score. Find out more about how we test pushchairs.
Too heavy
While lots of doubles are quite heavy – the chassis often needs to be more robust with an inline tandem to give it the necessary stability – there are lighter options available. Side-by-side or twin doubles tend to be lighter, particularly if they are basic umbrella-fold buggies.
Not enough choice
Buying a double pushchair can be a daunting prospect, but there's lots more on the market now than a few years ago. Some of the most popular brands now offer a double pushchair option as part of their range including iCandy, Phil and Teds and Baby Jogger.
