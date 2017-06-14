Buggy, travel system or all-terrain pushchair?

Which pushchair is best for you?

Buggies

Buggies, also known as strollers, come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from the lightest, most basic buggy to more robust models with lots of added features. As a result they suit a wide variety of parents. However, some strollers aren't suitable for babies under six months old as the backrest doesn't recline far enough or they don't have enough padding.

Travel systems

Travel systems with child car seats are aimed at people who use their car a lot. They will suit people who want to be able to transfer their child between car, pushchair and home without disturbing them too much. Travel systems are versatile but they can be pricey, and it's important to remember that babies should not spend long periods of time in a child car seat.

All-terrain pushchairs

All-terrain pushchairs suit parents who spend their free time in the countryside or in parks., or who live in areas where the pavements are poor. They provide a smooth ride for your child and cope well with rough ground. However they're often too large to use on public transport, or in crowded places such as supermarkets. Plus you'll need a big boot to transport them and a large storage space at home.

