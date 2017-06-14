How to buy the right pushchair
Buggy, travel system or all-terrain pushchair?
By Lisa Galliers
Use our interactive pushchair chooser tool to find out which type of pushchair is best for you, your baby and your budget.
Will you need to spend more for a travel system with an attached car seat, or will a simpler stroller be enough? How useful is an all-terrain pushchair? What kind of wheels will best suit your day to day activities, and what type of seat does your baby need?
To get started, select a buggy, travel system or all-terrain pushchair in the tool below, and explore the features by clicking on the information spots attached to parts of the pushchair. If you're on a mobile device you'll need to scroll down to the 'features' tab at the bottom of your screen to explore. You can compare key differences in features by switching to another type of pushchair.
Once you've decided what type of pushchair you need, find the top scoring ones in our pushchair reviews.
Which pushchair is best for you?
Buggies
Buggies, also known as strollers, come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from the lightest, most basic buggy to more robust models with lots of added features. As a result they suit a wide variety of parents. However, some strollers aren't suitable for babies under six months old as the backrest doesn't recline far enough or they don't have enough padding.
Travel systems
Travel systems with child car seats are aimed at people who use their car a lot. They will suit people who want to be able to transfer their child between car, pushchair and home without disturbing them too much. Travel systems are versatile but they can be pricey, and it's important to remember that babies should not spend long periods of time in a child car seat.
All-terrain pushchairs
All-terrain pushchairs suit parents who spend their free time in the countryside or in parks., or who live in areas where the pavements are poor. They provide a smooth ride for your child and cope well with rough ground. However they're often too large to use on public transport, or in crowded places such as supermarkets. Plus you'll need a big boot to transport them and a large storage space at home.