Pushchairs and prams jargon buster

Backrest recline

The angle of the recline on the backrest of your pushchair is important because newborns can't support their own weight and need to be in a lie-flat position. The best pushchairs for newborn babies are those with a recline of 150 degrees or more on the lowest setting. Some recline mechanisms are smoother than others. The best ones can be operated with one hand and are easy to use, even with the weight of a child in the seat. Recline options include a lever, buttons, a back bar and a strap or drawstrings. The latter two are usually the hardest to use.

Brakes, brake bars and brake buttons

Some pushchair brakes have separate buttons – one to click on and one to click off using your toes. These are generally the most popular when we test pushchairs. Some brakes need a push with your feet to turn them on, then a flip up to take them off, so if you're wearing flip-flops (or sandals) you could hurt your toes. Watch out for brake pedals that stick out as these can catch on stairs. A bar connecting the brakes can obstruct your feet when walking. A good pushchair will have brakes that are easy to put on and take off again.

Bumper bar

This is the bar that goes across the front of your pushchair's seat. It's there to give your child something to lean forward against. The bar is not there to restrain your child in the pushchair (that's what the harness is for). Some pushchair bumper bars include a tray where your child can put a favourite toy. Look for a bumper bar that unclips and swings out. This is easier than having to lift your child over it to get them in and out of a pushchair.