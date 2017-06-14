Top pushchair picks for different activities

Pushchair picks for car owners

If you'll be regularly switching your little one between car and pushchair, a travel system – a pushchair you can attach a child car seat to, as well as a regular pushchair seat – can make life easier. Don't forget to choose one that's easy to fold up and fits neatly into your car boot. We load and unload each pushchair into the boot of a standard family car to see how easily it will fit in with your shopping.

There are plenty of travel system pushchairs in our reviews that fit the bill. Some of the most popular are listed below, or you can jump straight to our top 10 travel systems to find those that came top in our reviews.

If you're buying a travel system, don't forget to ensure that the child car seat you buy is safe, too – we've found big differences between child car seats we've crash tested. Take a look to find a car seats Best Buy.