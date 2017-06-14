How we test pushchairs

Watch the video above to find out what exactly makes a Best Buy pushchair, and how it will make your day-to-day life much easier.

Our extensive independent testing combines lab-based strength, safety and durability tests with an expert assessment of how easy each pushchair is to use and how comfortable it is for both parent and child. Our tests also include convenience ratings from parents pushing their own babies over our specially designed course.

Our pushchair reviews answer the most crucial questions about pushchairs, including:

Is the pushchair safe and durable?

Is the seat comfortable for your baby?

What's the pushchair like to push?

Is it easy to fold and store the pushchair?

Is there anything I should watch out for?

Should I buy it?

Find out which pushchairs are the best buy with our pushchairs reviews.