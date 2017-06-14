Pushchair safety

You rely on your pushchair every day, and it will go through a lot of wear and tear. Although pushchairs are largely very safe, accidents can happen. Thankfully, many of them are preventable.

We've been testing pushchairs for years, so we know how find the best pushchairs that are also safe for your baby. This includes identifying choking hazards and traps where fingers can get caught, and using special equipment to test handlebar strength and brake reliability. We even dangle a test-dummy baby from the pushchair’s harness to make sure it’s strong enough to keep your baby secure.

Our pushchair reviews are based on more than 30 tough safety and durability tests, so we're able to single out the safest models. But there are also things you can do as a parent to keep your little one safe in his or her pushchair. Read on for safety tips, common pushchair faults you should watch out for, the truth about pram charms and buggy boards, and what we discovered about pushchair covers and babies overheating.