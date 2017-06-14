Pushchair safety
By Anna Studman
Follow our pushchair safety tips to avoid accidents and injuries - from potential hazards with wheels, brakes and harnesses, to babies overheating in pushchairs.
You rely on your pushchair every day, and it will go through a lot of wear and tear. Although pushchairs are largely very safe, accidents can happen. Thankfully, many of them are preventable.
We've been testing pushchairs for years, so we know how find the best pushchairs that are also safe for your baby. This includes identifying choking hazards and traps where fingers can get caught, and using special equipment to test handlebar strength and brake reliability. We even dangle a test-dummy baby from the pushchair’s harness to make sure it’s strong enough to keep your baby secure.
Our pushchair reviews are based on more than 30 tough safety and durability tests, so we're able to single out the safest models. But there are also things you can do as a parent to keep your little one safe in his or her pushchair. Read on for safety tips, common pushchair faults you should watch out for, the truth about pram charms and buggy boards, and what we discovered about pushchair covers and babies overheating.
Pushchair safety checklist
Our eight-point checklist takes you through those things you can easily check as a parent to keep your pushchair safe for your little one. And remember, never leave your child unattended in a pushchair.
Avoid overloading/tipping
- A rickety pushchair prone to wobbling or tipping is an accident waiting to happen. Check for a wide, solid base and get a feel for how the pushchair handles by testing it out in store and consulting our reviews – each pushchair we test is wheeled over 206km of bumpy treadmill, so you can check not only how well they’ll stand up to smooth surface, but how they cope with uneven road and potholes and last over time.
- Find out more about the lengths we go to find the safest pushchairs in our guide to how we test pushchairs.
- Even if you’ve got a stable pushchair, you shouldn’t use the handlebars for hanging bags or shopping on, as it can cause the whole thing to topple, even with your child in it.
- You should also inspect the wheels. Our survey of hundreds of pushchair owners in spring 2017 revealed that wheels are the most common pushchair feature to develop faults, and wobbly wheels can be an issue, particularly if you’re using a stroller.
Check the seat recline
Make sure the seat reclines far enough to hold your newborn in a safe, lie-flat position. Not all pushchairs recline to the right angle, even if they say they do, but our tests check for this so you can tell whether your little one will be supported.
If you’re using a travel system with a car seat as the pushchair seat, be aware that current safety advice states that babies shouldn’t be confined to their car seats for long periods.
Check the weight limit
Pushchairs, travel systems and strollers will all have weight limits, so make sure you know what that is before transporting your child, extra baggage, or even an additional child, in the pushchair, as overloading can lead to instability. You'll be able to find the weight limit in the instruction manual or in the technical specifications in our reviews.
Check your pushchair brakes
Ensure your brakes are effective, as well as easy to apply. We’ve found that a lot of pushchairs have brakes that are tricky to get to or not clearly labelled, and all too easy to leave off by accident. Our tests check how well each pushchair's brakes work, and highlight any issues where brakes are fiddly or tricky to use.
Be careful with folding and locking devices
One of the most common pushchair injuries occurs when little fingers get stuck in locking mechanisms or folding hinges on pushchairs. Make sure you’re able to easily and smoothly fold and unfold the pushchair, and lock it into place to minimise the chance of an accident – either getting fingers or limbs caught, or the pushchair collapsing with your child in it.
Keep children well away from folding and locking mechanisms when making adjustments to your pushchair.
Use your pushchair harness
It’s important to use your pushchair’s harness every time your child is in the pushchair. Ensure the harness is easy to do up and undo, and fits snugly on your child so that he or she can’t wriggle around and get tangled, or fall out.
A five-point harness is preferable to a three-point harness, and most pushchairs will have them built-in.
Check the safety label
All pushchairs in the UK should carry a safety label confirming compliance with the British Standard 7409:1996 or BS EN 1888:2003.
Check pushchair recalls and safety notices
Certain models from big brands, including Mamas & Papas, Uppababy and Stokke, have been recalled in recent years owing to safety hazards. Consult our list of pushchair recalls and safety notices to see if you own a potentially dangerous or faulty pushchair, and find out what you can do about it.
Are buggy boards safe?
A buggy board is a board on wheels that attaches to the back of your pushchair for your toddler to ride on. Certain pushchair manufacturers make their own brand of ride-on toddler boards. But there is also a specific brand called Buggy Board.
Whatever the make, if you’re using one of these ride-on platforms on the back of your pushchair, follow the safety instructions carefully. Ensure the board is securely attached to the pushchair and that it can withstand the weight of the toddler on it. Make sure the child is always holding on to the handlebars when riding on the buggy board. And also check that using the ride-on board won't affect your pushchair's warranty.
Pram charms
Pram charms are decorations that clip on to the hood of a pushchair. But as with anything hanging close to a baby or child, there’s a risk that they could end up as a choking hazard if your baby gets hold of one and puts it in his or her mouth. For this reason, we'd advise against using them.
What to do if your pushchair breaks
When we surveyed hundreds of pushchair owners in spring 2017 about the faults they’d experienced with their pushchairs, the top three were wheels, brakes and folding mechanisms – all of which could pose safety risks if they malfunction.
If your pushchair develops a fault, you might be able to get your money back. Check our consumer rights advice on how to complain about a faulty pushchair. You can also use our letter template to complain about an injury caused by a faulty pushchair.
It’s good practice to inspect your pushchair for any safety hazards every few months, and make sure the brakes are still working well. If you’ve got a second-hand pushchair, this upkeep is even more important. In addition to following the safety checklist above – paying careful attention to brakes, harnesses, folding and locking mechanisms – you should check the wheels are still correctly aligned and that there isn’t any bad wear and tear (such as rusting, flaking paint or ripped fabric).
Find out more about second-hand pushchair safety.