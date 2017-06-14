Choosing the best stroller or buggy

Just want to read our stroller reviews? Check out our top five popular lightweight buggies reviews.

The lowdown on strollers

Strollers – also known as buggies or lightweight buggies – come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from the lightest, most basic strollers to more robust models with lots of added features. As a result, they suit a wide variety of people.

Some parents buy a pushchair or travel system first, then add a stroller when their baby is older, or keep a stroller in the boot for trips out in the car or on public transport.

Pros: A good buggy will be light and nippy enough to push, easy to manoeuvre and simple to fold down.

Cons: Not all strollers are suitable for newborns and babies under six months old as the backrest won't recline far enough, or they won't have enough padding to support a young baby. Strollers usually can't take carrycots or car seats – there are some exceptions, though.

Strollers tend to have a small wheel base, which means there's not much space for storing lots of shopping and their small, hard wheels means they're more suited to pavements than off-road or rough terrain.