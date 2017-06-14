Top five popular lightweight strollers

Want to browse all the pushchairs we've tested to find the best for you? Head to our pushchair reviews.

The most popular lightweight strollers

A lightweight stroller is a must for urban parents who regularly use public transport. They're also the best type of pushchair to take on holiday. A lightweight stroller saves you from lugging your travel system around on day trips and struggling to get it in and out of your car boot every time you make a stop.

As lightweight strollers tend to be cheaper than more elaborate travel systems, they also make a good second pushchair to leave with the grandparents or your childminder.

Here we round up the most popular lightweight strollers, based on what parents have been looking at on our website.

Bear in mind that not all of the pushchairs below are Best Buys. Click on the links to go to the full reviews, where you'll find out how your favourite model scored.

Some parents worry that lightweight means flimsy or a bumpy ride for your baby, but we thoroughly test all our pushchairs for safety and durability, so you can see if each of the popular lightweight strollers below passed our stringent tests and scored well.

See all our Best Buy pushchairs to see which ones we've awarded top scores.

If you're not yet a Which? member, you can access these and thousands of other reviews with a £1 trial subscription to Which?.