Top five popular lightweight strollers

Our most popular lightweight strollers, perfect for zipping around town or on holiday. Find out how we rate them, and which are Best Buys.
The most popular lightweight strollers
A lightweight stroller is a must for urban parents who regularly use public transport. They're also the best type of pushchair to take on holiday. A lightweight stroller saves you from lugging your travel system around on day trips and struggling to get it in and out of your car boot every time you make a stop.
As lightweight strollers tend to be cheaper than more elaborate travel systems, they also make a good second pushchair to leave with the grandparents or your childminder.
Here we round up the most popular lightweight strollers, based on what parents have been looking at on our website.
Bear in mind that not all of the pushchairs below are Best Buys. Click on the links to go to the full reviews, where you'll find out how your favourite model scored.
Some parents worry that lightweight means flimsy or a bumpy ride for your baby, but we thoroughly test all our pushchairs for safety and durability, so you can see if each of the popular lightweight strollers below passed our stringent tests and scored well.
See all our Best Buy pushchairs to see which ones we've awarded top scores.
Top 5 popular lightweight strollers
Maclaren Volo
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Type:
- Buggy
- Travel System:
- No
- Weight (kg):
- 5
- Use from birth:
- No
The Maclaren Volo is a basic, light four-wheeled stroller that has only one seat position. Our pushchair tests find out if it can do the job just as well as other strollers.
Maclaren Quest
- Around obstacles:
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Type:
- Buggy
- Travel System:
- No
- Weight (kg):
- 6.5
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
The Maclaren Quest pushchair is a light and practical stroller that's easy to fold and store, which could make it ideal for using on public transport or taking on holiday. But it's not that cheap. Our unique lab tests and parent user trial combine in our review to reveal whether this pushchair is worth investing in.
Chicco Echo
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Type:
- Buggy
- Travel System:
- No
- Weight (kg):
- 8
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
The Chicco Echo stroller is a basic lightweight pushchair that offers cheerful fabric colours and an affordable price. But is the Chicco Echo stroller good enough to qualify as a Best Buy pushchair?
Silver Cross Pop
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Type:
- Buggy
- Travel System:
- No
- Weight (kg):
- 8.2
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
The new Silver Cross Pop pushchair is an updated version of Silver Cross's bestselling lightweight buggy. It's reasonably priced and retains all the features that made the original Pop such a popular pushchair, but updates include a lie-flat seat making it suitable to be used from birth. Find out below if the Silver Cross Pop will be your perfect pushchair.