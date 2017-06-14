Top 10 cheapest pushchairs
By Anna Studman
Our top-scoring Best Buy pushchairs that won't break the bank.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Pushchairs can be one of the priciest baby products you'll buy, so choosing the wrong one can be a costly mistake.
To help you get value for money, we’ve compiled the best pushchairs we’ve tested that come in at the cheapest price.
We've included travel systems, three-wheeler buggies and lightweight strollers, so there's a cheap Best Buy pushchair whatever your parenting need.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.
Top 10 cheapest pushchairs
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
Everyone who tried this sturdy, Best Buy three-wheeler said they would consider buying it. This pushchair is smooth on pavements, and easy to handle on stairs and around obstacles, making it a dream to use. It folds neatly in half with minimal effort, and is compact when folded. The brake is easy to operate, even when wearing sandals.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
If you want a smooth ride even on rough terrain, this Best Buy travel system is hard to beat. It scores top marks for performance, and has a host of features that make it a breeze to use. Its adjustable suspension is tough enough to cope with bumpy terrain, but manoeuvrable enough to be used on buses, trains and escalators.
If you want a smooth ride even on rough terrain, this Best Buy travel system is hard to beat. It scores top marks for performance, and has a host of features that make it a breeze to use.
Its adjustable suspension is tough enough to cope with bumpy terrain, but manoeuvrable enough to be used on buses, trains and escalators.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This stylish and compact travel system gets a lot right. It’s easy to fold, lightweight, simple to use and travel-system compatible, so you can pop a car seat on if you need to nip to the shops.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
A great basic, lightweight Best Buy stroller that can be used for babies aged six months and older. It’s a breeze to manoeuvre in tight spaces, so is a great option for those who use public transport regularly. It's also easy to fold and you won’t have any issues fitting it into a car boot.
- Around obstacles:
- 4 out of 5
- Folding:
- 4 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This lightweight travel system is agile but sturdy. The large shopping basket and smooth ride on pavements makes it a good choice for days out around town, and it's easy to use on public transport.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This travel-system pushchair handles kerbs and stairs with ease, and is easy to fold up when you've finished. It really impressed our panel of testers who said that it gives a smooth and comfortable ride on pavements, rough ground and around obstacles. As a result it's been awarded our Best Buy status.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
A great urban pushchair that offers a smooth ride for your baby and an easy push for you. It combines a roomy seat for baby with a comfortable handle, great manoeuvrability, brilliantly easy folding and good storage space for parents.
A great urban pushchair that offers a smooth ride for your baby and an easy push for you. It combines a roomy seat for baby with a comfortable handle, great manoeuvrability, brilliantly easy folding and good storage space for parents.
- Around obstacles:
- 4 out of 5
- Folding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
A Best Buy three-wheeler that can be used as part of a travel system. Excellent across a range of terrains with plenty of padding to give your little one a comfy ride. It's easy to fold and unfold. One of the first three-wheelers to be given top marks by both our Which? experts and parent testers.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
A worthy Best Buy travel system. Handles well on a range of terrains and is even easy to push one-handed. It folds down smoothly and holds together neatly. Fits into the boot of a medium-sized car, and the large wheels mean it's good on kerbs and rougher surfaces.
All of the recommendations and scores in the table above were correct as of November 2016.
Want to explore more options for your pushchair purchase? Check out all our pushchair reviews.
How to buy the best cheap pushchair
In the past few years, the price of some pushchairs has inched up around the £1,000 mark, making a pushchair, in some cases, the most expensive purchase you'll make when you become a new parent.
But there are ways to keep costs down – only buying the accessories and add-ons you're really going to use, for example, and finding one pushchair that really suits your lifestyle, so you won't have to replace it with another. You'd be surprised how many new parents make expensive pushchair mistakes first time around.
Plumping for a pushchair that grows with your baby is another way to get value for money, as is finding one that is going to glide across pavements; keep your baby safe, secure and comfy; be easy to fold and store; and fit into your life without causing you fuss.
A Best Buy pushchair will do all these things and, as our pushchair picks in the table above show, it's possible to get a cheap pushchair that we've rated in our reviews.
But we've also tested pushchairs with frames that fail and brakes that might not work when you need them most. We've seen unstable pushchairs that could topple over if you park them on a slope, and bumper bars that could trap a little one's fingers.