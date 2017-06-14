Top 10 popular pushchairs

We've reviewed hundreds of pushchairs, testing each for safety and durability in our lab, and assessing comfort and usability with our parent panel, to help you find the best one for you and your baby. Here, we've rounded up the most popular pushchairs in the UK based on your searches on Google over the past three months.

The iCandy Peach is the pushchair of the moment, with the most amount of interest online. Silver Cross is gaining the most attention as a brand, with four of its models in the top 10.

But we've found that popularity doesn't necessarily equal a great pushchair – in fact, the buggies listed below range from a mediocre 57% to an impressive 82%. Read the reviews for each pushchair to find out which are Best Buys.

Which popular pushchairs are Best Buys?

Take a look at our table below for more on the pushchairs that are generating the most buzz at the moment, or follow the links in our top 10 list below to go straight to our reviews of each model.

Source: Google Trends, December 2016 to March 2017.

If your favourite isn't in our list, browse all of the buggies we've tested in our pushchairs reviews.