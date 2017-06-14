Top 10 popular pushchairs
By Lisa Galliers
Discover the pushchairs that are most searched for on Google, and find out the ones that are Which? Best Buys.
We've reviewed hundreds of pushchairs, testing each for safety and durability in our lab, and assessing comfort and usability with our parent panel, to help you find the best one for you and your baby. Here, we've rounded up the most popular pushchairs in the UK based on your searches on Google over the past three months.
The iCandy Peach is the pushchair of the moment, with the most amount of interest online. Silver Cross is gaining the most attention as a brand, with four of its models in the top 10.
But we've found that popularity doesn't necessarily equal a great pushchair – in fact, the buggies listed below range from a mediocre 57% to an impressive 82%. Read the reviews for each pushchair to find out which are Best Buys.
Which popular pushchairs are Best Buys?
Take a look at our table below for more on the pushchairs that are generating the most buzz at the moment, or follow the links in our top 10 list below to go straight to our reviews of each model.
- iCandy Peach, £755
- Babystyle Oyster 2, £369
- Silver Cross Wayfarer, £745
- Bugaboo Cameleon 3, £754
- Mothercare Orb, £299
- Silver Cross Pop, £140
- Quinny Buzz Xtra, £335
- Silver Cross Pioneer, £595
- Baby Jogger City Mini 3, £270
- Silver Cross Reflex 2016, £225
Source: Google Trends, December 2016 to March 2017.
If your favourite isn't in our list, browse all of the buggies we've tested in our pushchairs reviews.
iCandy - Peach
iCandy Peach
- Around obstacles:
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Weight (kg):
- 12.7
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with carrycot only
The iCandy Peach pushchair is now on its fourth incarnation and is back to being known simply as the 'Peach'. While there aren't that many differences between the older version and this newer one, we've put this latest model through our updated test programme to see whether it is a juicy proposition. Read our full review to find out.
Babystyle - Oyster 2
Babystyle Oyster 2
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Weight (kg):
- 11.7
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
The Babystyle Oyster 2 pushchair is an updated version of one of our most popular pushchairs online - the Babystyle Oyster. Updates include a seat that Babystyle says is now suitable to be used from birth, a 'silent' hood with a new design and a bigger shopping basket. Find out if these updates make a difference.
Silver Cross - Wayfarer
Silver Cross Wayfarer
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Weight (kg):
- 10.3
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with carrycot only
The Silver Cross Wayfarer can be used as a pram or pushchair. Following the fashion for pushchairs that can be accessorised in different colours, you buy your hood and apron separately so you can mix and match colours. The Wayfarer is a stylish-looking package, but is it easy to use? We sent it to our test lab to find out.
Bugaboo - Cameleon 3
Bugaboo Cameleon 3
- Around obstacles:
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Weight (kg):
- 10.8
- Use from birth:
- Yes - using the pram body
The Bugaboo Cameleon 3 is the latest version of one of the most popular travel system pushchairs ever. It can be used as a pram or pushchair depending on the age of your child. Bugaboo claims to have changed 90% of the materials and design, but has the Cameleon been changed for the better? And is its high price justified? We sent it to our test lab to find out.
Mothercare - Orb
Mothercare Orb
- Around obstacles:
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Weight (kg):
- 12
- Use from birth:
- Yes - using the pram body
The Mothercare Orb travel-system pushchair has a seat that spins 360 degrees so your baby can go from parent-facing to forward-facing without the hassle of detaching the seat. It also transforms from a lie-flat pram to a multi-position pushchair, so you don't need to splash out on a separate carrycot for your newborn. But is it a case of jack of all trades and master of none? Read our full review to find out.
Silver Cross - Pop
Silver Cross Pop
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Weight (kg):
- 8.2
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
The new Silver Cross Pop pushchair is an updated version of Silver Cross's bestselling lightweight buggy. It's reasonably priced and retains all the features that made the original Pop such a popular pushchair, but updates include a lie-flat seat making it suitable to be used from birth. Find out below if the Silver Cross Pop will be your perfect pushchair.
Quinny - Buzz Xtra
Quinny Buzz Xtra
- Around obstacles:
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Weight (kg):
- 13.5
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with newborn accessory only
The Quinny Buzz Xtra is an all-terrain pushchair that can also be used as a travel system. The seat can face the parent, the world, or be fully reclined. Quinny says the hood is better on this updated model, and that the shopping basket is bigger, but how easy is it to get your shopping in there? Find out how well the pushchair fared in our tough lab tests.
Silver Cross - Pioneer
Silver Cross Pioneer
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Weight (kg):
- 11.8
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with carrycot only
The Pioneer, the latest travel system from Silver Cross, is a sturdy and stylish-looking pushchair 'designed for adventure'. Whether cruising city pavements or tackling tougher terrain, its four-way suspension and all-terrain tyres should ensure a smooth ride. We've fully tested the Pioneer, so if you're tempted by this pushchair, find out all about it in our full review.
Baby Jogger - City Mini 3
Baby Jogger City Mini 3
- Around obstacles:
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Weight (kg):
- 8.1
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
The Baby Jogger City Mini is a three-wheeler pushchair suitable to be used from birth. It's travel system compatible, so you can use it with a car seat. It comes with 'Quick-Fold' technology and claims a one-handed fold feature. We've tested this lightweight pushchair for safety and durability, and in our full review we reveal if you really can fold it one-handed.
Silver Cross - Reflex 2016
Silver Cross Reflex 2016
- Around obstacles:
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Weight (kg):
- 9.9
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
The Reflex is a luxury pushchair from Silver Cross. It features a 'lie-flat seat' with an ergonomically designed backrest that allows air to flow, according to Silver Cross. It can be used with a car seat as part of a travel system. Silver Cross says it's the perfect pushchair, but is it? Find out in our review.
How Which? pushchair testing is unique
- We send the newest single and double pushchairs on the market for testing at our lab several times a year.
- We carry out a range of safety and performance assessments, checking for choking hazards and assessing the safety of brakes and harnesses. We also test for ease of use, how the pushchairs handle on different ground surfaces and assess how easy they are to clean.
- Each pushchair is wheeled for more than 200km over a bumpy treadmill, fully loaded, to see how durable it is. That's roughly the equivalent of pushing it from London to Birmingham.
- Our parent panel and their children also get their hands on all the pushchairs we test. They carry out a range of tasks, including pushing, steering, folding, carrying and adjusting, to see how easy each one is to use.