Top 10 pushchairs of 2017

Unbiased pushchair reviews from Which?

We've put more than 300 pushchairs through our rigorous lab tests in the past five years, including all the models Which? members are most interested in. And you know you can trust our reviews, because not only do we subject every model to dozens of technical tests in our expert labs, but we also have a panel of parents who try out the buggies to see what they're like to use day to day. So, as well as safety and durability, we can also tell you about ease of use and whether your child will find the seat comfortable.

And we don't carry any advertising on our website or in our magazines, so our reviews are impartial and not influenced by manufacturers.

Choosing the best pushchair

The best pushchair for you depends on a number of factors. If you have a newborn, you'll need one with either a seat that lies flat enough, or a seat that converts to a pram or carrycot. If you want to move your baby easily from pushchair to car and back again, you'll need a travel system.

Where you live will also affect your pushchair choice: lack of storage space means a smaller pushchair that folds compactly, stairs to your front door means you'll want something lighter.

How you're going to use your pushchair also plays a part. If you need to use the bus, you won't want something bulky and heavy. If you like doing lots of country walks, you'll want an all-terrain buggy.

These decisions are made before you even start considering whether you want forward or rearward facing, adjustable handlebars for parents of different heights, finding a pushchair that fits in your car boot, getting the right size shopping basket for you, and so on.

To help you make a decision, read our guide to how to buy the best pushchair.

