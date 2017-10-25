Top 10 pushchairs of 2017
By Anna Studman
A top-scoring pushchair or pram is easy to push, fold and store, and will be a comfy ride for your baby. Browse our 10 best for different lifestyles.
Our top 10 best pushchairs include the best buggies for tackling rough terrain, top-scoring travel systems for transporting your newborn baby, and the best small and lightweight pushchairs
Each of the pushchairs in our reviews below has been through our revamped, rigorous pushchair lab tests, and emerged with impressive scores above 70%. You can check out all the pushchairs we've tested in our pushchair reviews.
Because we know each parent has different criteria for their perfect pushchair, we've picked our 'best of the best' for different needs in our table below. And because we know price can be a key factor when shopping for a stroller, pushchair or pram, we've also included the best budget alternatives.
Top scoring Best Buy pushchair
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This pushchair nails the basics. It provides a smooth ride and can tackle a range of surface with ease. It’s also really easy to use - comfortable to push and simple to fold/unfold.
Best pushchair for newborns
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This is a stylish travel system that's easy to push and doesn't have trouble on rough ground. The large hood and big shopping basket impressed our parent testers.
Best cheap pushchair for newborns
- Around obstacles:
- 4 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 4 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This is a cheaper, stroller-type travel system that can be used from birth because the seat reclines far enough - but it doesn't take a carrycot. It is compatible with a range of car seats though. It's easy to push, and lightweight - as the name suggests - and the large spacious seat gives a comfortable and smooth ride for your baby on pavements. It folds easily into quite a compact package.
Best all-terrain pushchair
- Around obstacles:
- 4 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 4 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This Best Buy is great to push on all surfaces and its frame feels reassuringly sturdy, its designed to handle well on rough ground and achieves this well. It's a good choice if you swap the town for countryside on regular occasions, and its massive shopping basket can hold up to 10kg so you can pack plenty in for longer walks.
Best cheap all-terrain
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This zippy all-terrain buggy puts in a strong all-round performance, and it's a smooth ride when it comes to urban cruising. You won't have any trouble pushing and manoeuvring it on most terrains. It could be a great secondary pushchair to complement your bigger and heavier travel system, an option if you're looking for an affordable all-terrain that you don't need to use full time.
Best small pushchair
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 4 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This compact Best Buy is the ultimate urban pushchair - it glides over pavement, is very easy to manoeuvre in small spaces and it's ideal for use on public transport. The shopping basket is still spacious enough though, and the seat is well padded with memory foam. It's a cinch to fold and stands on its own when folded, so is easy to store.
Best cheap small pushchair
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This capable urban pushchair comes at a relatively low price point. It's small and easy to navigate in tight spaces, and it's also very compact when folded. Still, the seat is spacious and the shopping basket roomy, so you're not compromising on these important elements.
Best light pushchair
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This is a lightweight pushchair that's easy to zip around the shops with, and no problem to carry when folded. It's perfect for public transport and easy to fold down in a hurry, plus it's travel system compatible so you can use it with a car seat. There's an optional carrycot but the seat also reclines far enough to be used from birth.
Best light cheap pushchair
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This is a well-priced, lightweight stroller that's perfect for manoeuvring around urban environments. It's got an easy one-handed fold but still offers a comfortable and spacious seat for your little one and lots of room in the shopping basket for extra cargo. It's super light both folded and unfolded, so tipping it on city kerbs and escalators is a breeze, and taking it in and out of your car boot is no problem.
The recommendations and scores in our table above were correct as of November 2016.
Unbiased pushchair reviews from Which?
We've put more than 300 pushchairs through our rigorous lab tests in the past five years, including all the models Which? members are most interested in. And you know you can trust our reviews, because not only do we subject every model to dozens of technical tests in our expert labs, but we also have a panel of parents who try out the buggies to see what they're like to use day to day. So, as well as safety and durability, we can also tell you about ease of use and whether your child will find the seat comfortable.
And we don't carry any advertising on our website or in our magazines, so our reviews are impartial and not influenced by manufacturers.
Choosing the best pushchair
The best pushchair for you depends on a number of factors. If you have a newborn, you'll need one with either a seat that lies flat enough, or a seat that converts to a pram or carrycot. If you want to move your baby easily from pushchair to car and back again, you'll need a travel system.
Where you live will also affect your pushchair choice: lack of storage space means a smaller pushchair that folds compactly, stairs to your front door means you'll want something lighter.
How you're going to use your pushchair also plays a part. If you need to use the bus, you won't want something bulky and heavy. If you like doing lots of country walks, you'll want an all-terrain buggy.
These decisions are made before you even start considering whether you want forward or rearward facing, adjustable handlebars for parents of different heights, finding a pushchair that fits in your car boot, getting the right size shopping basket for you, and so on.
To help you make a decision, read our guide to how to buy the best pushchair.
.