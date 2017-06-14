How to choose the best travel system

What’s the best travel system?

The best travel system is one fits the answers you want to all the questions above and more. You want a travel system that is safe and durable. When we review pushchairs here are some of the ways we test for safety and durability:

Rolling road tests – Each pushchair is wheeled over 206km of bumpy treadmill – roughly the distance from London to Birmingham – loaded with 15kg in the seat and a full shopping basket. This means you can be sure they'll stand up to uneven pavements and potholes.

Safety tests – Our pushchair experts search out any choking hazards and traps for arms, legs or fingers.

Strength tests – the strength of the handlebars by repeatedly pushing them up and down 10,000 times. We also dangle a test-dummy baby from the pushchair's harness to make sure it's strong enough to keep your baby safe and secure.

Brakes tests – We check a range of things from the brakes' actual effectiveness to whether they'll scratch your toes or get in the way when you walk.

You also want a travel system that’s easy to push (you’d be surprised how many aren’t particularly when loaded up with a child and shopping) and that’s comfortable for your child and easy to clean – all things we test for.



Some popular travel system models we've tested include:

Travel system double buggies

Travel system for twins

This is a travel system where two car seats can be attached to the pushchair chassis at the same time.

Travel system for baby and toddler

This is a pushchair where you can attach one baby car seat and one ordinary pushchair seat.

Both are available. Find out more in our guide: How to buy the best double pushchair.

Who makes the best travel system?

If you’re undecided and asking ‘Which brand travel system should I buy?’, head to our chart of the best pushchair brands to find out which companies consistently come out top in our tests and with parents.

Where to buy a travel system?

Whether you choose to go for a Quinny, Graco, Chicco, iCandy, Oyster or Britax, most travel systems are available from high street stores or online from outlets includes Mothercare, Kiddicare and Mamas & Papas. We would always advise you try a travel system out before you buy so you can see for yourself if the model you’ve chosen if really right for you.

And we always recommend getting a child car seat fitted by a retailer before you buy to make sure it fits your car. You can also download our essential car seat fitting checks and watch our car seat fitting videos for extra help when you get home.