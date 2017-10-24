Top 10 best travel systems of 2017

All of the recommendations and scores in our table above were correct as of November 2016.

How to buy the best travel system

If you're buying a travel system, it's because you to be able to move your baby from car to pushchair without having to remove him or her from the child car seat.

As a child car seat is of paramount importance for your baby's safety, first choose a seat that will fit in your car and has scored well in our safety tests.

Once you have a car seat you're happy with, you can find out which travel system's it's compatible with. Then check the size of the travel system – both folded and unfolded – will it fit in your car boot and how bulky is it to push?

Travel system reviews you can trust

We've put hundreds of travel systems through our tough lab tests over the years, as well as other pushchairs, buggies and strollers. We concentrate on the models that Which? members are most interested in, so we know that our reviews will be useful. You can trust our tests because we subject every model to rigorous, technical tests in our labs, and also give each one to a panel of parents who can tell you what they're like to live with. We rate every pushchair for safety and durability, as well as ease of use and comfort – for both you and your child.

But that's not all. We also test the child car seats you'll be using as part of your travel system. Which? crash tests every car seat we review to reveal the ones that protect the best and the ones that are car seat Don't Buys