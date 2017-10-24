Travel systems
Top 10 best travel systems of 2017
By Anna Studman
Best travel systems from our tests, from the cheapest Best Buys to great lightweight and all-terrain travel system pushchairs.
A travel system is a pushchair that can be used with a baby car seat. Having your baby strapped into a car seat that can sit either in your car or on top of a pushchair chassis makes it much easier to move your baby from one place to another.
As with everything for your baby you want to make sure you're getting the right travel system for your needs. Choosing a Best Buy travel system or a travel system that has scored highly in our reviews means you're getting a travel system that's aced our tough tests. To make it easier, we've selected our top pick travel systems from the hundreds of pushchairs we've reviewed over the years.
Travel systems can be expensive, but we've found Best Buys under £200. They can also be quite heavy so we've selected our pick of top-scoring lightweight travel systems for our reviews. We've also selected top pick all-terrain travel systems and travel systems for twins.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.
Best Buy travel systems for less than £200
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This stylish and compact travel system gets a lot right. It’s easy to fold, lightweight, simple to use and travel-system compatible, so you can pop a car seat on if you need to nip to the shops.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This travel-system pushchair handles kerbs and stairs with ease, and is easy to fold up when you've finished. It really impressed our panel of testers who said that it gives a smooth and comfortable ride on pavements, rough ground and around obstacles. And it won't break the bank.
Best travel systems for less than £500
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This pushchair nails the basics. It provides a smooth ride and can tackle a range of surface with ease. It’s also really easy to use - comfortable to push and simple to fold/unfold.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This is a practical lightweight stroller that does a lot well. It has a decent-sized shopping basket, can tackle a wide range of surfaces with ease, and will give your little one a comfy ride, which is why we've made it a Best Buy.
Best lightweight travel systems
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
Weighing in at just over 9kg, this travel system is nippy and light while still packing a lot of useful features in, and handling a range of surfaces without feeling at all flimsy.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This pushchair gets so much right, and still weighs under 10kg, so it's a breeze to push, carry up stairs and use on public transport. It's also got space for a generous shopping basket.
Best all-terrain travel systems
- Around obstacles:
- 4 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 4 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This Best Buy is great to push on all surfaces and its frame feels reassuringly sturdy, its designed to handle well on rough ground and achieves this well. It's a good choice if you swap the town for countryside on regular occasions, and its massive shopping basket can hold up to 10kg so you can pack plenty in for longer walks.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This zippy all-terrain buggy puts in a strong all-round performance, and it's a smooth ride when it comes to urban cruising. You won't have any trouble pushing and manoeuvring it on most terrains. It could be a great secondary pushchair to complement your bigger and heavier travel system, an option if you're looking for an affordable all-terrain that you don't need to use full time.
Best travel systems for twins
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This is a popular model and we can see why - it's user friendly, simple to convert to a double and gives a smooth ride on a range of surfaces. It's versatile, and can be used in a number of different configurations.
- Around obstacles:
- 4 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
If you're after the perfect double buggy, this may be it. It’s easy to convert, handles well and holds its own on slightly trickier surfaces, and both seats are easy to recline one handed - they can be used from birth.
All of the recommendations and scores in our table above were correct as of November 2016.
How to buy the best travel system
If you're buying a travel system, it's because you to be able to move your baby from car to pushchair without having to remove him or her from the child car seat.
As a child car seat is of paramount importance for your baby's safety, first choose a seat that will fit in your car and has scored well in our safety tests.
Once you have a car seat you're happy with, you can find out which travel system's it's compatible with. Then check the size of the travel system – both folded and unfolded – will it fit in your car boot and how bulky is it to push?
For more tips to find the perfect travel system first time, visit our guide: how to buy the best travel system.
Travel system reviews you can trust
We've put hundreds of travel systems through our tough lab tests over the years, as well as other pushchairs, buggies and strollers. We concentrate on the models that Which? members are most interested in, so we know that our reviews will be useful. You can trust our tests because we subject every model to rigorous, technical tests in our labs, and also give each one to a panel of parents who can tell you what they're like to live with. We rate every pushchair for safety and durability, as well as ease of use and comfort – for both you and your child.
But that's not all. We also test the child car seats you'll be using as part of your travel system. Which? crash tests every car seat we review to reveal the ones that protect the best and the ones that are car seat Don't Buys