Best Humax PVRs
By Callum Tennent
Humax is one of the biggest and best-loved names in the PVR market. But which Humax PVRs are worth buying?
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
When it comes to buying a PVR Humax is the name that immediately springs to mind for many. But just because a brand is a household name it doesn't mean that you should buy one without considering your options first.
Here at Which? we've done the legwork for you to take the effort out of choosing a great Humax device. With so many options out there, and all with such unintuitive and similar names, it can be hard to know which ones are worth your money. The table below contains all the models that have scored best in our tests, with price tags to suit all budgets.
If you'd rather simply see the best PVRs on test then click the link to see all of our PVR and set-top box Best Buys.
Best Humax PVRs
- Features and versatility:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
This Humax PVR is a BT exclusive, only available to customers with a broadband and TV subscription. Its main selling point isn't hard to miss - after all, it's plastered prominently on the front of the box itself. This is an Ultra HD-compatible PVR, especially useful if you subscribe to BT's new Sport Ultra HD channel. Find out if this is reason enough for BT customers to pick up this PVR in our full review.
- Features and versatility:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
A Freesat HD set-top box with Freetime, by pairing it with an external hard drive we effectively turned it into a PVR, so we could compare it with more expensive alternatives. Freetime enables you to scroll back through the TV guide to access a host of on-demand content. It also gives access to more than 180 TV and radio channels, and there are no monthly subscription fees. But how good can this diminutive device be? We sent it to our lab to find out.
- Features and versatility:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
A follow-up to a popular Humax box, but even more affordable. It has a slightly smaller hard drive but shares many of its predecessor's other features. Can this Freeview PVR compete with the best on test? Read out full review to find out.
- Features and versatility:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 4 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
A Freesat PVR, this device packs in twin tuners, meaning you can record two channels at once. There's a 500GB hard drive, which can hold around 300 hours of SD shows, and it's also connectable to the internet, so you can use dedicated apps or stream content from your home network. It has plenty of features, but is it any good? We took it to the Which? test lab to find out.
- Features and versatility:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
You can use this PVR to access more than 60 channels without a subscription - including a number in high definition - via the free TV service, Freeview. You can also connect it to your home network to watch catch-up TV. But how does it rate against rival models? Sign up or log in to find out.
Why Which? testing is different
We buy every PVR and set-top box we test and look at models of all types, TV platforms and price, including Freesat, Freeview, BT TV, Sky TV, TalkTalk and Virgin Media boxes, costing from £50 to £300. We speak to manufacturers and scour the market to make sure we test all the most popular models that you'll find in the shops or online.
Which? doesn't only tell you about the Best Buy PVRs and set-top boxes that we recommend, we also tell you which models to avoid with our Don't Buys. If a PVR or set-top box has an issue we feel is so bad it must be a fault, then we will buy a new version and retest it. We'll also speak to the manufacturer to find out what it plans to do about the problem.
Follow the link to see all PVRs and set-top boxes currently on test.