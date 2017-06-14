Best PVR and set-top box brands

Just want to see great PVRs and set-top boxes? We show the models worth buying with our Best Buy PVRs.

PVR and set-top box brand reliability

We survey thousands of Which? members every year, asking about the products they own. This means that we can reveal the brands that produce solid, reliable products, as well as the ones that will let you down.

PVRs are generally unreliable products, and are especially prone to software problems. Buying one from a brand towards the bottom of our table can mean you end up missing out on the programmes you want to watch, and if your PVR breaks down it can completely clear out your library of TV shows and films.

67% - 88%The range of reliability scores for PVR brands

Just over half of all owners told us they had experienced their PVR box freezing or locking up. Other problems include issues with the screen freezing and recording and playback not working properly.