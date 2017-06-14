BT TV PVRs and set-top boxes: Should you buy one?

See how BT compares with other pay-TV providers with our BT TV package review

BT TV set-top box and PVR ranges

BT TV is the name of BT's digital television service (formally known as BT Vision). Like Sky and Virgin Media, BT TV is a subscription-based service offering a mixture of live, catch-up, on-demand and premium channels. Depending on the specific package you select, BT will provide you with either a YouView set-top box or a YouView+ PVR.

Unlike its competitors, however, BT TV uses a combination of Freeview broadcasts and broadband-based services to deliver its full range of TV offerings, rather than cable or satellite. The type of box you get as part of the deal depends on the package you choose - some come with a set-top box and others with a PVR, which adds recording functionality.