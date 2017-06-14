Humax PVRs and set-top boxes: Should you buy one?

Just want to see great products? Head over to our PVR reviews.

Humax set-top box and PVR ranges

Compared to big names such as Panasonic, Samsung and Sony, the Humax brand isn't that well known. It's been on the digital TV scene for a while though and it's latest set-top boxes and PVRs are some of the most popular.

Humax set-top boxes and PVRs are highly regarded and the brand is also one of the manufacturers selected by the YouView service to produce dedicated YouView boxes.

Humax offers a small, focused range of set-top boxes and PVRs to choose from. Aside from the models that Humax manufactures for the YouView service, the company’s range can be split into two main product lines: Freesat and Freeview.