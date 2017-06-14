Best PVR and set-top box brands: which should you buy?
Humax PVRs and set-top boxes: Should you buy one?
By Lewis Skinner
Humax set-top box and PVR ranges
Compared to big names such as Panasonic, Samsung and Sony, the Humax brand isn't that well known. It's been on the digital TV scene for a while though and it's latest set-top boxes and PVRs are some of the most popular.
Humax set-top boxes and PVRs are highly regarded and the brand is also one of the manufacturers selected by the YouView service to produce dedicated YouView boxes.
Humax offers a small, focused range of set-top boxes and PVRs to choose from. Aside from the models that Humax manufactures for the YouView service, the company’s range can be split into two main product lines: Freesat and Freeview.
Humax Freesat set-top boxes and PVRs
These boxes are designed to be used with the free TV service, Freesat. They offer more than 150 channels that combine live broadcasts with on-demand services in its Freesat with Freetime guise. The latest models cost in the region of £150 to £250, depending on the hard drive capacity - the more you want to store the more it will cost you.
There are no subscription costs for Freesat but you do need a satellite dish on your home, so if you don't already have one then you will need to install one. This usually comes at a cost.
Humax Freeview set-top boxes and PVRs
These TV boxes are designed to be used with Freeview, a free TV service that delivers around 70 TV and radio channels via a standard terrestrial TV aerial - some even in high definition. Humax Freeview boxes generally cost between £100 and £200, again this largely depends on the size of its hard drive.
There are no on-going subscription costs and as the signal comes through your existing aerial there shouldn't be any installation costs.