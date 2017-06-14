Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best PVR and set-top box brands: which should you buy?

Humax PVRs and set-top boxes: Should you buy one?

By Lewis Skinner

Unlike Sky and Virgin Media, Humax set-top boxes and PVRs aren’t designed for subscription-based TV services. The company makes models for use with free-TV services instead.

Humax set-top box and PVR ranges

Compared to big names such as Panasonic, Samsung and Sony, the Humax brand isn't that well known. It's been on the digital TV scene for a while though and it's latest set-top boxes and PVRs are some of the most popular.

Humax set-top boxes and PVRs are highly regarded and the brand is also one of the manufacturers selected by the YouView service to produce dedicated YouView boxes.

Humax offers a small, focused range of set-top boxes and PVRs to choose from. Aside from the models that Humax manufactures for the YouView service, the company’s range can be split into two main product lines: Freesat and Freeview.

Humax Freesat set-top boxes and PVRs

These boxes are designed to be used with the free TV service, Freesat. They offer more than 150 channels that combine live broadcasts with on-demand services in its Freesat with Freetime guise. The latest models cost in the region of £150 to £250, depending on the hard drive capacity - the more you want to store the more it will cost you.

There are no subscription costs for Freesat but you do need a satellite dish on your home, so if you don't already have one then you will need to install one. This usually comes at a cost.

Humax Freeview set-top boxes and PVRs

These TV boxes are designed to be used with Freeview, a free TV service that delivers around 70 TV and radio channels via a standard terrestrial TV aerial - some even in high definition. Humax Freeview boxes generally cost between £100 and £200, again this largely depends on the size of its hard drive.

There are no on-going subscription costs and as the signal comes through your existing aerial there shouldn't be any installation costs.

