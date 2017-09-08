Manhattan PVRs and set-top boxes rated

We all like the idea of buying British, and it can be reassuring when a company specialises in the area you're looking to buy in. Herein lies the appeal of purchasing a Manhattan TV box.

In 2017 you won't find Manhattan products in any other aisle of your local electronics store, nor will you find a huge variety to choose from. It keeps things simple to both help take the stress out of the buying decision and to make sure what little it does make, it makes well.

Manhattan solely focuses on set-top boxes rather than PVRs nowadays, and you can find them in the majority of high street electronics stores as well as some supermarkets.

Want to see other brands, too? Head over to our PVR and set-top box reviews.

You may not be familiar with the Manhattan brand, though, and you may well be understandably hesitant about investing in one of its products. That's fair enough, and also why we've created the table below.

Within it you'll see not only what our PVR and set-top box testing lab has made of Manhattan products over the years, but also what Which? subscribers who actually own them make of them. Be sure to take a close look before making your mind up on your next purchase.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet

a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.