Most reliable PVR and set-top box brands

There are some things that can't be measured when reviewing a new PVR or set-top box - whether it will last five years of regular use is one of them. That's why we've surveyed thousands of our readers to chronicle their real-life experiences.

We've taken swathes of responses and data to create the easily-digestible information you see below. You'll find out not only how big-name brands like Panasonic and Humax fared on average in our tests, but also how long you can expect a model to last before breaking down.

Our members also tell us how likely they are to recommend one to a friend and how happy they are with their purchase. We also reveal which faults your next PVR or set-top box is most likely to fall victim to, such as random freezes or hard-drive failure. According to our survey, a reliable brand will practically never break down, while a poor one will start acting up after just one year in your home.

The table below will show you which brands are best for reliability, so you can maximise your chances that your next purchase will be one that lasts.

