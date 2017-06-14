Sky TV PVRs and set-top boxes: Should you buy one?

Keen on Sky pay-TV? Find the best deal for you with our Sky TV package review

Sky TV set-top box and PVR ranges

Sky TV is well known as the UK’s main digital satellite television operator, but it is also one of the first companies in the country to produce PVRs. The original Sky+ box was launched back in 2002 and, since then, Sky has continued to develop and improve its products and services.

Sky only ever offers a small choice of set-top boxes and PVRs to its customers at any time. Currently, you'll get the standard Sky+HD box free of charge when you sign up to a Sky package, with the option of upgrading (for a fee) to the Sky+HD 2TB box.