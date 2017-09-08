Best PVR and set-top box brands: which should you buy?
TalkTalk PVRs and set-top boxes rated
By Callum Tennent
Nowadays there's more choice than ever when it comes to subscription TV. It may not be one of the big names, but TalkTalk TV is still absolutely worthy of your consideration.
TalkTalk was the first company to bring the YouView service to the UK, now adopted by both BT TV and Plusnet.
TalkTalk's speciality is TV and broadband bundles – if you're looking for both you may well be better off with it rather than a more familiar name like Virgin Media or Sky.
TalkTalk TV boxes are made by Huawei, a brand you may be familiar with from its work in the smartphone market. They're unique to TalkTalk, though, and are unavailable for purchase in the shops.
It can be easier for smaller brands to get drowned out in a busy marketplace populated by some huge names, but our reliability survey is left entirely in the hands of real-world users so you know there's no bias – just real-life stories and experiences. The table below will tell you all you need to know about the reliability and performance of TalkTalk TV boxes.
How much do TalkTalk PVRs and set-top boxes cost?
As with most subscription TV services the real cost doesn't lie with the box itself, but within the contract you sign up to. When you first take out a deal with TalkTalk you'll only be charged £25 for your box, although it's described as a 'rental' – meaning you may have to return it to TalkTalk at the end of your contract. This price doesn't change regardless of which plan you opt for, cheap or expensive.
To find out more and to see which deal is best for you, visit our page dedicated to TalkTalk TV and broadband packages.
Choosing the best TalkTalk PVR or set-top box
There are only two choices when it comes to picking a TalkTalk TV box: do you want a PVR or a set-top box? The imaginatively titled TalkTalk TV Plus Box functions like any PVR: you can watch live TV, rewind and pause playback, plus you can record shows to its built-in hard-drive.
The TalkTalk TV Box is the set-top box variant, which can do all of the same things and access all the same channels as the TV Plus Box except for recording.