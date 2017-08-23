Best PVR and set-top box brands: which should you buy?
TalkTalk PVRs and set-top boxes: Should you buy one?
By Lewis Skinner
Article 6 of 6
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Ready to buy? Find the best boxes for your money with our Best Buy PVRs
TalkTalk set-top box and PVR ranges
TalkTalk doesn't actually manufacture its own set-top boxes or PVRs, but instead uses a YouView boxes which are manufactured by Huawei. YouView boxes are also used by BT TV, with Humax as the hardware manufacturer.
You will be sent the latest TalkTalk YouView box when you take out a subscription TV package - unfortunately that's pretty much the only way to get your hands on one, as you can't just pick one up off the self without a subscription. You won't get a choice of model, either.
TalkTalk YouView box
Technically the Huawei DN360T, the TalkTalk YouView box has been the default set-top box sent to all TalkTalk subscribers since mid-2014. Be warned that whilst it is heavily reliant in an internet connection to offer you its full range of services it actually doesn't support wi-fi - this means you have to connect it via the supplied ethernet cable.
If your router is in a different part of your home to where you plan on setting up the YouView box then TalkTalk also offers a pair of powerline adapters as an added extra when you take out your package online. These two small devices allow you to transmit your internet connection via the mains power, with one box connected to a wall socked near your router and the other connected to one near your YouView box.