TalkTalk PVRs and set-top boxes: Should you buy one?

TalkTalk set-top box and PVR ranges

TalkTalk doesn't actually manufacture its own set-top boxes or PVRs, but instead uses a YouView boxes which are manufactured by Huawei. YouView boxes are also used by BT TV, with Humax as the hardware manufacturer.

You will be sent the latest TalkTalk YouView box when you take out a subscription TV package - unfortunately that's pretty much the only way to get your hands on one, as you can't just pick one up off the self without a subscription. You won't get a choice of model, either.