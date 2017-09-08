Virgin Media PVRs and set-top boxes rated

Sky TV may have dominated the subscription TV market for years, but Virgin Media has emerged to be a real contender. If you want to sign up to it, you're at the mercy of using its PVR to record and watch your new TV service.

Virgin Media uses American TV service TiVo's technology in the UK. That means that most of Virgin's boxes run on the same technology as TiVo, both physically and from a software standpoint.

The latest Virgin Media model, the V6, also offers 4K Ultra HD channels and a host of other new features.

Want to see other brands, too? Head over to our PVR and set-top box reviews.

You may have decided that Virgin Media is the TV provider for you, but it's easy to forget that you'll be lumped with the one box for the rest of your contract. Before you take the plunge, be sure to check out the table below to see what other Virgin Media subscribers make of it.

