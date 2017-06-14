Virgin Media PVRs and set-top boxes: Should you buy one?

Fancy getting Virgin TV? Don't sign up before checking our Virgin Media TV package review

Virgin set-top box and PVR ranges

Virgin Media's set-top boxes and PVRs are tied directly to its own subscription services. Similar to Sky TV, Virgin Media offers a huge range of channels and packages can be purchased with - or without - a broadband subscription.

Unlike Sky TV, Virgin Media's content is delivered via the UK's fibre-optic cable network, rather than satellite. More than half the homes in the country can connect to cable but you will need to check whether or not Virgin Media’s services are available in your area.