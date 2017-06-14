Freesat vs Freeview: key features explained

Freesat

How do I get it?: You need a TV with a built-in Freesat tuner or a separate Freesat set-top box or PVR. Freesat boxes range from around £50 to £250 and are available from manufacturers such as Humax, Grundig, Goodmans, Logik, Bush and Manhattan.

The Freesat signal is received via a satellite dish. If you don’t already have a satellite dish you can order one when you buy your Freesat box, either in store or online. Expect to pay around £80 for a standard installation.

What will I be able to watch? Freesat offers over 200 TV and radio channels, including BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5. For an up-to-date list of channels offered see the Freesat website.

Can I record live TV? Yes, if you have a Freesat PVR. This gives you access to the Freesat channels but also functions as a personal video recorder that lets you pause and rewind live TV, as well as record programmes.

Can I get high-definition TV? The Freesat HD service gives you access to high-definition channels from the likes of BBC, ITV and Channel 4. You’ll need a Freesat HD box and an HD-ready TV to connect it to.

