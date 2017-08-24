Most reliable PVR and set-top box brands
By Callum Tennent
A good PVR or set-top box can make a world of difference - if it lasts. Check out our ranking of the most popular brands to make sure you get a model that lasts.
There are some things that can't be measured when reviewing a new PVR or set-top box - whether it will last five years of regular use is one of them. That's why we've surveyed thousands of our readers to chronicle their real-life experiences.
We've taken swathes of responses and data to create the easily-digestible information you see below. You'll find out not only how big-name brands like Panasonic and Humax fared on average in our tests, but also how long you can expect a model to last before breaking down.
Our members also tell us how likely they are to recommend one to a friend and how happy they are with their purchase. We also reveal which faults your next PVR or set-top box is most likely to fall victim to, such as random freezes or hard-drive failure. According to our survey, a reliable brand will practically never break down, while a poor one will start acting up after just one year in your home.
The table below will show you which brands are best for reliability, so you can maximise your chances that your next purchase will be one that lasts.
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Reliability score
|87%
|78%
|77%
|77%
|75%
|75%
|73%
|65%
Table notes
Results based on June/July 2017 reliability survey of 2,531 PVR and set-top box owners. Data correct as of August 2017. Average test score taken for all models available for purchase as of August 2017.
|Brand
|% Faults after one year
|% Faults after five years
|6%
|16%
|16%
|28%
|11%
|16%
|12%
|16%
|20%
|28%
|8%
|22%
|17%
|22%
|26%
|42%
Table notes
Results based on June/July 2017 reliability survey of 2,531 PVR and set-top box owners. Data correct as of August 2017.
How PVR and set-top box brands compare
As anyone who's ever owned one before will likely attest to, PVRs and set-top boxes are sadly unreliable, particularly when compared to the other devices in your living room. That simply makes picking the right brand all the more important.
When one brand stays 94% healthy after just one year while another stays just 80% the disparity is obvious. Similarly, at the five-year mark you could be lumped with a brand with just a 58% no-fault rate versus one with 88%.
Of course with some set-top boxes you're not given the choice, as they'll come standard when you subscribe to a TV service like Sky or Virgin Media. Reliability of these mandatory boxes is something often overlooked by people taking out subscriptions, and just one of the many factors which makes our survey so unique.
Interestingly, one of our most reliable brands is also one of our lowest-scoring in our tests, on average. That's just one more factor to add to the balancing act, but Which? is here with you every step of the way when it comes to making a decision.
We ask our respondents to describe their faults as minor, major or catastrophic based on the following guidelines:
- Minor - a fault that doesn’t affect the product’s performance significantly or a fault that only occurs occasionally with minimal impact. This issue may be irritating or annoying but it isn’t frequently problematic and you can easily work around it. For example if a few buttons on the remote control become unresponsive.
- Major - a fault that has a noticeable effect on the product’s performance. This fault affects how you use the product and can be problematic. For example if sound intermittently drops out at random when you're watching a recording.
- Catastrophic - a fault that renders the product unusable, with the fault needing to be repaired or parts replaced before it can be used again. For example the electronic programme guide failing to pick up any channels, thus rendering the box useless.
We think it’s vital to consider reliability alongside our product testing, and asking owners to tell us about their experiences is the best way of judging a product’s real-world performance. Because of this, we’ll strip products of Best Buy awards if they get less than three stars for reliability. The most reliable brand is often not the best overall, but buying a product from a good brand increases your chances of getting one that will serve you well for many years.
Common PVR and set-top box problems
- Box began freezing or locking up: 56%
- Recording or playback developed issues: 22%
- Remote control stopped working: 13%
- Picture problems: 13%
- On-screen guide or channel list problems: 11%
- Issues with settings or menus: 10%
- Sound problems: 6%
- On/off button problems: 5%
- Faulty connections: 5%
- Power adaptor problems: 1%
Above is a list of all the problems reported by owners in our survey. As it's plain to see, one problem leads the way (and by some distance). More than half of all boxes owned begin to freeze or lock up at some point - that's an issue that's a nuisance at best, and terminal at worst. Follow our recommendations to make sure that you're a part of the 44% who managed to dodge such issues.
As the list above shows, that's not the only problem to worry about though. Recording issues are fairly common for PVR owners, with more than one in five affected. If you're looking at a set-top box you probably won't have to worry about this though, as the majority don't have a recording function.
Remote controls and general issues with the picture are also worryingly frequent. Remote controls can be replaced for a small cost, but picture issues are harder (and costlier) to resolve. These are issues that strictly pertain to the box itself, not the TV, too.