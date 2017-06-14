Which? Don't Buy PVRs and set-top boxes

Unique PVR testing by Which?

Which? tests PVRs and set-top boxes from all the biggest brands on the market. Various models from names like Humax, BT, Goodmans, Panasonic, Sky, Virgin Media and more are all bought and tested, free from bias.

We judge every PVR on more than 300 criteria to cover every possible angle, from the number of tuners to the ability to add subtitling.

Each of those figures receives an individual weighting to give the PVR or set-top box a score out of 100 so you know which are top-notch and which to ignore.

We purchase every device we test, and they all spend the same amount of time and attention in our independent test lab. The result is a review that you can trust to lead you the right way.

In the event that a PVR is declared a Don't Buy you can be certain that it should not be bought under any circumstance. the price may often be tempting, but we work hard to uncover higher-scoring machines in the same price bracket. You should never be stuck for choice.

