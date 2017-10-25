Top five best cheap PVRs for under £150

When you buy a PVR you'll want to make sure it's one of the best going – if you're watching and recording TV every day, then cutting costs and compromising on quality could quickly drive you mad. Fortunately, our testing has uncovered five great, cheap PVRs that will save on both money and frustration.

In the table below, we reveal the five models that scored best in our testing – while also costing you less than £150. These models have gone through the exact same rigorous lab test as their more expensive rivals, and have shown that they have the picture quality, clarity of sound and the top-notch electronic program guide required to improve your TV-watching experience.

