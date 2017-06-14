Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best cheap radios under £100

By Jack Turner

We pick six great-sounding cheap radios, including tabletop and bedside models. These Best Buy digital radios will suit any budget.

A digital radio can cost hundreds of pounds, but you don't need to spend a fortune to find a Best Buy model. Below we reveal the top-scoring radios under £100, and one of which is less than £40. They may be inexpensive, but they're not a compromise. They're all easy to use, and sound great, with models that will suit your kitchen, bedroom or living room. You could even take some of them outside with you when you do the gardening.

Best cheap radios

John Lewis Spectrum Duo
Today's best price £59.95
Which? score 82%
Reviewed Jan 2014
Best Buy
Overall sound quality:
5 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Sensitivity:
5 out of 5
Battery operable:
Presets available:
This Best Buy stereo DAB radio is certainly basic, but when it comes to sound quality, it's pleasantly surprising, outdoing some models that cost twice as much. It also has built-in Bluetooth, enabling you to stream music from your phone.

Pure Siesta Rise
Today's best price £73.80
Which? score 82%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Best Buy
Overall sound quality:
5 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Sensitivity:
4 out of 5
Battery operable:
Presets available:
Not only does this radio sound far superior to other alarm clock radios, it even stands up to more premium models. As well as fantastic sound, it has a big, bright display and simple controls, making it ideal for early mornings when you’re still half asleep.

Pure Pop Mini
Today's best price £59.00
Which? score 80%
Reviewed Jul 2015
Best Buy
Overall sound quality:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Sensitivity:
5 out of 5
Battery operable:
Presets available:
Simplicity done well, this radio is a basic model - DAB and FM radio, plus a couple of alarms - but it sounds great. It’s a Best Buy that surprised us with its capability despite its diminutive size. Add four AA batteries and it becomes portable, too.

Sony XDR-P1DBP
Today's best price £59.29
Which? score 76%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Best Buy
Overall sound quality:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Sensitivity:
5 out of 5
Battery operable:
Presets available:
The tiny ultra-portable radio is a pleasant surprise. Despite its diminutive size, it has a good set of lungs and it has a built-in rechargeable battery that will give nearly 16 hours of listening time, so it will comfortably last all day.

John Lewis Spectrum Solo
Today's best price £40.00
Which? score 71%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Best Buy
Overall sound quality:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Sensitivity:
5 out of 5
Battery operable:
Presets available:
It's not as high scoring as some of the other radios we've tested, but it’s undoubtedly our cheapest Best Buy at just £40. Well designed and easy to use, this portable device produces better-quality audio than many radios that are double in size and twice as expensive.

We test digital radios more thoroughly than anyone else

Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.

At Which? we test digital radios from the big brands you know, like Roberts and Pure, as well as brands you may not have heard of, such as VQ and Revo. We also test supermarket own brands from the likes of Tesco, Sainsbury's and ASDA, and tell you whether you should include a great-sounding new radio in your grocery shop.

Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

See all the radios we've tested by reading our latest digital radio reviews.

