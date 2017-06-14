Best cheap radios under £100

We test digital radios more thoroughly than anyone else

Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.

At Which? we test digital radios from the big brands you know, like Roberts and Pure, as well as brands you may not have heard of, such as VQ and Revo. We also test supermarket own brands from the likes of Tesco, Sainsbury's and ASDA, and tell you whether you should include a great-sounding new radio in your grocery shop.

Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

