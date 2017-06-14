Best cheap radios under £100
By Jack Turner
We pick six great-sounding cheap radios, including tabletop and bedside models. These Best Buy digital radios will suit any budget.
A digital radio can cost hundreds of pounds, but you don't need to spend a fortune to find a Best Buy model. Below we reveal the top-scoring radios under £100, and one of which is less than £40. They may be inexpensive, but they're not a compromise. They're all easy to use, and sound great, with models that will suit your kitchen, bedroom or living room. You could even take some of them outside with you when you do the gardening.
Best cheap radios
This Best Buy stereo DAB radio is certainly basic, but when it comes to sound quality, it's pleasantly surprising, outdoing some models that cost twice as much. It also has built-in Bluetooth, enabling you to stream music from your phone.
Not only does this radio sound far superior to other alarm clock radios, it even stands up to more premium models. As well as fantastic sound, it has a big, bright display and simple controls, making it ideal for early mornings when you’re still half asleep.
Simplicity done well, this radio is a basic model - DAB and FM radio, plus a couple of alarms - but it sounds great. It’s a Best Buy that surprised us with its capability despite its diminutive size. Add four AA batteries and it becomes portable, too.
The tiny ultra-portable radio is a pleasant surprise. Despite its diminutive size, it has a good set of lungs and it has a built-in rechargeable battery that will give nearly 16 hours of listening time, so it will comfortably last all day.
It's not as high scoring as some of the other radios we've tested, but it’s undoubtedly our cheapest Best Buy at just £40. Well designed and easy to use, this portable device produces better-quality audio than many radios that are double in size and twice as expensive.
