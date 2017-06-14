Which? Don't Buy radios
A Don't Buy digital radio will have poor sound quality, awkward controls and weak signal reception - these are models you should avoid.
There’s no need to waste your money on a poor-performing digital radio. Which? regularly test the latest radios to not only bring you the best, but also show you the worst. We can help you save time and money on your hunt for the perfect digital radio – one that won’t continually lose signal, that’s easy to tune and to use, and most importantly, sounds fantastic.
What makes a Don’t Buy digital radio
Don’t Buy digital radios are often difficult to use, with minute fiddly buttons and complicated settings. They regularly lose signal and the terrible sound quality makes songs and speech unlistenable. We’ve seen digital radio alarm clocks with tiny snooze buttons, portable radios with batteries that barely last a few hours and radios that have screens so small and unreadable that it renders them completely pointless.
With a wide range of digital radios on offer at varying prices, it can be tempting to go for what is currently on offer and hope for the best. But with the cheapest Best Buy costing just £40, it’s clear that you don’t need to spend big to get a great radio that will give you hours of listening pleasure. With our expert guidance you can avoid overpriced Don’t Buys, and spend your money with confidence knowing that the radio you’ve chosen is the perfect one for you.
Unique digital radio testing by Which?
Which? reviews over 35 analogue and digital radios every year, including the latest radios from Roberts, Pure, Sony, John Lewis and VQ. Our expert lab testing is based on over two decades of experience and we not only examine the audio quality of each individual radio, but also how easy it is to tune and use, and whether the aerial is good enough to ensure clear reception.
- We test digital radios on nearly 200 unique criteria to ensure that we explore the full capabilities of every device.
- Every radio is given a Which? test score out of 100, so you can immediately see at a glance which are the best and worst.
- There is no bias and our tests cover a wide range of brands, prices and radio types, so you can be sure we’ll always recommend the right radio for you.
If we declare a radio to be a Don’t Buy, you can be sure it’s one to avoid. No matter how attractive its price tag may be or how much it’s discounted in a sale, it’s not worth the trouble and inevitable regret.
