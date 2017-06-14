Which? Don't Buy radios

What makes a Don’t Buy digital radio

Don’t Buy digital radios are often difficult to use, with minute fiddly buttons and complicated settings. They regularly lose signal and the terrible sound quality makes songs and speech unlistenable. We’ve seen digital radio alarm clocks with tiny snooze buttons, portable radios with batteries that barely last a few hours and radios that have screens so small and unreadable that it renders them completely pointless.

With a wide range of digital radios on offer at varying prices, it can be tempting to go for what is currently on offer and hope for the best. But with the cheapest Best Buy costing just £40, it’s clear that you don’t need to spend big to get a great radio that will give you hours of listening pleasure. With our expert guidance you can avoid overpriced Don’t Buys, and spend your money with confidence knowing that the radio you’ve chosen is the perfect one for you.